Milind Soman Wonders About Reaction Had His Bare Photo With Madhu Sapre Been Released Now

Model and actor Milind Soman took to his social media account and shared what he said appears to believe was the controversial photo of his career. Milind Soman was a renowned model and is now known for being a fitness enthusiast. In the picture that he shared, he can be seen posing alongside model Madhu Sapre.

Milind Soman and Madhu Sapre’s photo

Milind Soman shared a monochrome picture alongside model Madhu Sapre. He also mentioned that the picture was taken almost 25 years back. Fans claim that the picture was taken to endorse footwear.

In the Milind Soman and Madhu Sapre’s photo, the models pose bare for the picture. Milind Soman also has a snake wrapped around his neck in the picture. While posting the picture, Milind Soman wrote, ‘Keep seeing this pop up on my timelines every once in a while its 25 years old, at that time no social media no internet either I think! wonder what the reaction would have been if it had been released today. #flashback #timelapse #blackandwhite #nude #photo.’ [sic]

Bollywood celebrities like Anusha Dandekar and photographer Atul Kasbekar have commented on the picture. While Anusha Dandekar stated that the picture is ‘fire’, photographer Atul Kasbekar joked about arresting the photographer of the shoot and added that he cannot get over the picture. Fans of the model have also showered the post with likes and positive comments.

Milind Soman has been in the lockdown like most Bollywood celebrities and has been quite active on his social media. He has been sharing videos of his fitness and urging his fans to stay fit during the quarantine. Milind Soman shared a video of some of his fans who have been inspired to try getting into fitness because of him.

Milind Soman also shared a video of him exercising and mentioned that he has a lockdown routine for every day. He mentioned a part of his routine in his social media post. He wrote that each day he spices things up by adding a new surprise in his lockdown routine.

Milind Soman mentioned, ‘Everyday I have my lockdown routine - make the bed, cut the fruits, exercise, some office work, have lunch, some tv, etc. And every day I add something as a surprise for myself, whatever comes into my head, something I know well, or something completely new. If it’s new, and I enjoy it, then I try to build it into my schedule, learn about it and do it more often so I get better at it :) I love doing headstands and do a headstand at least once a month, or at least when I remember, and I have a mat! So today... .’ [sic]

