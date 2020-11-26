Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Share Photos From Their Sandakphu Trek; See Here

Actor Milind Soman, along with his wife, Ankita Konwar and his mother, Usha Soman were seen participating in the Darjeeling Hill Marathon on Sunday. Today, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar were seen trekking in Darjeeling and the couple shared pictures of the same on their Instagram. Milind shared a selfie of them amid the hills.

In his post, Milind wrote that they were on their way to Sandakphu, which is the highest peak in West Bengal. Milind also wrote that they were at an elevation of 10,000 feet. In the picture, Milind and Ankita were dressed up like locals of Kala Pokhri. Milind also added a few hashtags such as #kalapokhri #lifeinthehills. Ankita also shared similar pictures on her handle.

Have a look at Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's Instagram post -

Some time ago, Milind also shared a picture of himself posing in mountains. In the picture, Milind can be seen wearing a jacket and tracks. In his caption, he described how beautiful the skies, mountains and people were and how happy he was to be back in the mountains again.

His wife, Ankita, also shared a video and a photo of her while they were still on the way to Sandakphu. In the video, she can be seen climbing the mountains and Milind was the one who shot the video. In the photo, she was seen doing the yoga exercise, Chakrasana amid the hills. She captioned her post saying that Chakrasana had become a part of her stretching routine. She also said that nothing could beat the food in the hills.

Before they left for their trek to Sandakphu, Milind and Ankita also shared pictures of them participating in the Darjeeling Hill Marathon. The Darjeeling Hill Marathon marked Milind’s first 21 km run after the lockdown in February. It was also Ankita’s first race after Mumbai Marathon this year.

Milind Soman is an Indian supermodel, actor, film producer and also a fitness promoter. He got married to Ankita Konwar, who is an air hostess in 2018. They got married in Alibaugh after dating for four years.

