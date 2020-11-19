Ankita Konwar Stuns In White Bikini As She Grooves On A Beach In Goa; Watch

Ankita Konwar is currently vacationing in Goa. On November 18, Wednesday, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her dancing on the beach. Ankita Konwar penned a beautiful caption about body positivity and self-love. Take a look at Ankit Konwar's Instagram post.

Ankita Konwar dances on beach in Goa

In this Ankita Konwar's video, she stunned in a white bikini with a floral design print. The swimsuit had a deep v neckline. Ankita sported a pair of black sunglasses. She kept her look simple by tying her hair in a messy bun. In this video, Ankita Konwar can be seen shaking a leg to Selena Gomez's song Look At Her Now.

Ankita danced with sand and waves of the ocean. She twirled and was seen goofing around in Goa. Ankita Konwar's motivating Instagram caption read as "Loving yourself is the greatest revolution". She also promoted social media hashtags like "#beachbum #love #freedom #sea #loveyourself #bodypo".

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of Ankita Konwar's Instagram followers wrote, "Watching this again and again. Such a cutie pie you are ðŸ˜ðŸ¤—", while another added, "Simply loved the way you are dancing like a child. ðŸ˜#freespirit".

Another fan commented, "Absolutely loving yourself is the truest and purest form of expression to our soul and spirit and unfortunately nowadays we as human being are not evolving in love as much as we should do.. But thanks for reminding â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸@ankita_earthy". Impressed by Ankita Konwar's style, several netizens also asked her about her swimsuit.

One of the users added, "You look great in that swimsuittt... where is it from??? ðŸ˜€You look great in that swimsuittt... where is it from??? ðŸ˜€", while another commented, "LovelyðŸ˜... could you please tell where you got this beach wear from?". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Ankita Konwar Instagram Comment Section

On the social media front, Anikta Konwar is quite active on Instagram. She has 189k followers on the picture-sharing app. Ankita has often spread body positivity and motivated netizens to focus on self-love. She also is a supporter of simple living. Take a look at some similar posts of Ankita Konwar on Instagram.

