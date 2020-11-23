'Really Tough': Milind Soman Runs First 21 Km Marathon Post Lockdown In Darjeeling

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman who leaves no stone unturned to leave the Internet smitten with his contagious workout energy shared a post on social media from his recent marathon. The actor along with his mother Usha Soman and wife Ankita Konwar jetted off to Darjeeling to participate in the Darjeeling Police Marathon which marked his first 21 km run after the lockdown in February.

Milind Soman shares a glimpse of the Darjeeling marathon

The Four More Shots Please actor took to Instagram and shared a picture from the marathon where he can be seen posing coolly. In the other set of pictures, the actor can be seen posing with his mother and wife while the others were a selfie with the participants of the marathon in Darjeeling. While captioning the post, the actor-model informed that this was his first 21km post lockdown. Describing the rocky terrain, the actor wrote, “Really tough hilly route but both Ankita Ko0nwar and Usha Soman did really well in their 21k and 10k almost 2000 excited runners enjoyed the most beautiful sunny Darjeeling weather.”

Wearing pink Kurti, white salwar, a pair of running shoes, and her million-dollar smile, Usha was later seen posing for the pictures with a well-deserved medal hanging around her neck. Apart from Milind, Ankita also shared pictures from the marathon while flaunting the medal on her neck. Along with the pictures, Ankita penned a note while expressing her enthusiasm and excitement of participating in a lovely marathon after a long gap.

She wrote, “What an extraordinary Sunday !!!! My first race after Mumbai Marathon this year (although quite a few were planned for this year) due to the “you know what” So so grateful to be able to participate and be the face of the Darjeeling Hill Marathon organized by the police! What a crazy hilly route !! There’s a reason she’s the ‘queen of the hills’.My lungs definitely passed a test today climbing upward from the 4km mark to the 14km mark and then again from the 19km mark to 21km! At an average altitude of some 6700ft. It took me 2:22 hours to finish!!”

