Milind Soman's Random Acts Of Kindness Include Making Fan Do Push Ups For Selfie; See Pic

Milind Soman seems to be taking 'need for fitness' to another level. Known for being a fitness freak, the model recently found a new way to engage his fans to be fit and fine. Sharing a picture of the same, he also shared the concept of #GivingTuesday. Here's what this is about.

Milind Soman promotes random acts of kindness like this

Milind Soman recently posted a picture of himself on Instagram while his fan is doing push-ups on the floor. Explaining the picture in the caption, he wrote how he was urging all his fans to do push-ups in exchange for a selfie with him. The caption read, "Want the world to be a better place? Start doing random acts of kindness :) making people do pushups for selfies may not automatically qualify, but I think it helps, and its a start!!!!! #IwillDoMore 😋".

Further in the caption, Milind Soman mentioned that he will keep encouraging his fans to do the same. He said that while doing small things for others. He added that "you begin to understand people and become more engaged in helping the world cope with the situation".

The actor also explained the concept of #GivingTuesday saying that it is a global initiative "unleashing the power of people and organisations to transform their communities and the world". Every Tuesday he asked his fans to bring up one good idea to extend their generosity towards the current situation on an everyday basis. He ended the caption saying, "Give for a better Bharat!".

In other news, Milind Soman recently shared pictures from his Raksha Bandhan celebration with all the women in his life. He dedicated the post to his three sisters and acknowledged their support and love in all his ventures.

In the last picture, Milind's wife and mother also joined the frame. Adding a caption to the post, he wrote, "I am lucky to be surrounded by these women and be loved by them always, who is protecting whom?😊Men feel they protect women but I always believe in the most important ways, its the opposite 🤗#HappyRakshaBandhan".

