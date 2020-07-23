Did You Know? Milind Soman Was Offered A Whopping ₹50,000 For His First Ad Shoot In 1989

Actor-model Milind Soman said he was 'shocked', recalling the payment he was offered for his first ad shoot as he reminisced the good old modelling days on social media. In his '#ThrowbackThurday' post on Instagram, Soman spilled the beans about his first project as a model, back in 1989. Along with sharing a photograph of himself from back in the days, the Four More Shots Please actor also revealed that he used to work at a hotel before setting foot into modelling.

Also Read | Milind Soman Says 'he Pulls Down The Mask When Nobody Is Around'; See His Post

Milind was offered ₹50,000 for his first ad shoot in 1989

The model-turned-actor posted a throwback photograph of himself from an advertisement shoot from 1989 and shared an interesting anecdote from back in time. Earlier this morning, in his Instagram post, Soman revealed that to shoot a couple of pictures for a commercial ad shoot in 1989, he was offered a whopping amount of ₹50,000. The 54-year-old also stated that he was 23 at that time and used to work a hotel before venturing into modelling, followed by acting. He wrote,

#ThrowbackThursday ! My first advertisement in 1989 😀 I was offered Rs 50,000 to shoot some pictures for a couple of hours and I was so shocked, I thought the people were completely mad 😄 I was 23 years old, working in a hotel at that point, wondering if I should start a career as a waiter or a cook, am sure I would have loved working in hotels too 😋the world is an amazing place!

#neverstop #neversaynever

Also Read | Milind Soman Likens Lockdown To Post-apocalypse, Says 'change Is Constant & Inevitable'

Check out his IG post below:

Also Read | 'Tarzan? Mowgli?': Netizens On Milind Soman's 'lockdown In Lonavala' Picture

Not so long ago, Soman also shared a semi-nude photograph of himself from the wilderness of Lonavala, giving fans an insight into his 'lockdown in Lonavala' diaries. In addition to flaunting his enviably fit body, he shed some light on the importance of surrounding oneself with love. He also spoke about how one's body, mind, attitude and perception changes due to internal and external influences, in the caption of his post which read,

"Lockdown in Lonavala!!

.

.

We are transformed little by little every moment. We are not the same as we were when we we were children, or teenagers, or at any other age. Our bodies, our minds, our attitudes and perceptions are all changing due to internal and external influences. Everything we eat, read or watch, every interaction and conversation has an effect. Mindfulness and awareness help to identify and guide this transformation moment by moment so that we may become the people we want to be and create the world we want to live in. Stay positive. Love yourself. Surround yourself with love"

Also Read | Milind Soman's Mother Has Special Way To Celebrate 81st B'day; Celebs Call Her 'super Mom'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.