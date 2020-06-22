Milind Soman And Wife Ankita Dance To The Song 'Can't Help Falling In Love', Watch

Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar recently took to her Instagram to share a beautiful video. The video showcased her dancing to the song Can't Help Falling In Love by Elvis Presley with husband Milind Soman. Her followers were elated to see the couple dance together. Below are details on the video shared by Ankita Konwar.

Can't Help Falling In Love With Milind Soman And Wife Ankita Dancing Together

Ankita Konwar showcased her love in her caption while speaking about how her day and life does not get better than having raindrops, music, and her husband by her side. Konwar also added hashtags like #theonlyMondaybluesallowed, #love, #live, and #dance to her post. In the video, Ankita donned a black and blue basic tank top along with a watch. On the other hand, Milind Soman was seen in a grey and pink basic T-shirt as the couple danced to the soothing music. The video received many likes and comments from various Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman fans.

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman have been setting couple goals on social media. The couple got married in 2018. They had a traditional wedding in Alibaug and a beautiful wedding in Spain. Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman recently have been extremely active on their respective social media handles.

While Ankita Konwar posts pictures of herself with Milind Soman, Milind, on the other hand, entertains fans with his yoga, fitness, and travel posts. Ankita Konwar's Instagram also shows her love for food, fitness, and musical instruments. Ankita Konwar has 159k followers on Instagram whereas her husband Milind has 670k followers.

On the work front, Milind Soman who has been a model, an actor, film producer, and fitness promoter was last seen in the popular Amazon Prime web series Four More Shots Please. Milind Soman essayed the role of Dr. Aamir Warsi. Four More Shots Please is the tale of four women who survive life's challenges, and discover what really makes them tick through friendship and tequila in Mumbai. The all-girl web series stars Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo, and Kirti Kulhari in lead roles.

