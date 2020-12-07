'Paurashpur' teaser: Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman starrer looks pretentious and revengeful

After piquing the curiosity of the fans by releasing the character posters of the highly anticipated series Paurashpur, the makers have finally released the teaser. The ALT Balaji's’ series shows the kingdom is ruled by Annu Kapoor who plays the role of Raja Bhadrapratap Singh. While Shilpa Shinde plays Queen Meerawati, Milind Soman’s transgender character is the major highlight of the teaser.

Paurashpur teaser out

The teaser of the series fights odds prevailing in the society as it tackles misogyny and sexism. The short clip features opulent sets, blood-drenched swords, love, lust, and glaring gender inequality. In the series, the senior actor plays the role of a misogynistic ruler of Paurashpur where women are objectified for desire and treated like a man's property. Women of Paurashpur have no freedom and aren't allowed to deny any demand made by the men in the kingdom.

Apart from Annu Kapoor, actress Shilpa Shinde shines from the rest as the Queen Meerawati. Her wisdom makes Paurashpur stand as a powerful empire. Fitness enthusiast and actor Milind Soman plays the role of Boris, a transgender, who questions the inequality of men and women in the kingdom. Apart from the actors mentioned above, the powerful teaser also shows a glimpse of other star casts including Shaheer Sheikh as Veer Singh, Anant Joshi as Prince Aaditya, Poulomi Das as Kala, and Sahil Salathia as Bhanu.

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress issued a statement about her character in the show and said, “My character has many shades and I am thrilled to be stepping into the shoes of Queen Meerawati. I have been extremely mindful of the shows I choose as I want to give my fans what they expect of me and I feel Paurashpur is the show that I have been looking for. This is also my first project with Ekta Kapoor and I am delighted to work with her and all the amazing cast and crew in the show. I hope people keep showering their love to all of us in this venture.” ALTBalaji and ZEE5 are coming up with the period drama, Paurashpur which shows the larger-than-life sets, bespoke costumes, and jewelry.

