Milind Soman Says Car Manufacturers Should Create Spaces; Advises Them To Go 'electric'

Recently, Bollywood actor Milind Soman took to his Twitter handle to point out the parking space issues in the city. In his tweet, Milind Soman joked about how car manufacturers should take up the initiative and create space to get their cars parked. Adding to the same in another tweet, Milind Soman suggested the makers to 'go electric' to solve the parking issues. Take a look at the tweet shared by Milind Soman:

Milind jokes about open spaces

Car manufacturers putting so many new cars on the road every day, they should also manufacture some space !! Who will manufacture space !! 🤣 — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) August 13, 2020

..and if we have to make more cars, can we make it easier to drive electric ! — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) August 14, 2020

Soon after the actor posted the tweet, fans expressed their opinions about the parking issues in cities. Some fans also shared different ideas to solve the problem and pointed out that the Government plays a huge role. Take a look at how fans reacted to Milind’s post:

There is a huge amount of space available. See thousands of sq kms vacant when you fly.

Cities don't epitomize India. There is dearth of land in India. Just that the affluence & people are concentrated in cities.

Surely will change as Infrastructure develops & incomes rise. — Kishore Vaid 🇮🇳 (@KishoreVaid) August 14, 2020

Sir I always thought the same thing, in the name of development things are being manufactured for the sake of business and development, no matter how it is harming the environment or humans. There should be policy that each person can only take one vehicle in his/her name — S G (@Swap27july) August 13, 2020

It's not the responsibility of the car Manufacturer to create space,but of state govt to create parking facilities and wide roads.

Vote bank politics is preventing the govt to do so.

Except the metro cities India has a lot of space for our car Manufacturers. — Jai Shree Ram....🙏🚩 (@nikhilrane21) August 14, 2020

Milind- on the work front:

Four More Shots Please 2 released on Amazon Prime on April 17 and received a thunderous response from fans for highlighting controversial subjects like bisexuality, single-motherhood and women empowerment. Starring Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Bani J in the leading roles, the series follows the lives of four female friends from different walks of life, as they deal with romance, work-life conflicts, ambitions and anxieties in modern-day India. In the show, Milind plays the role of a doctor. The show also stars Prateik Babbar, Amrita Puri and Lisa Ray in prominent roles.

In 2019, Milind was also seen in MTV Supermodel of the Year. The show follows the journey of several women who compete for the title of Supermodel of the Year, providing them with an opportunity to begin their career in the modelling industry. The show is judged by Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta and Milind.

