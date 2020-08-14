Last Updated:

Milind Soman Says Car Manufacturers Should Create Spaces; Advises Them To Go 'electric'

In his latest tweet, Bollywood actor Milind Soman advised car manufactures of the cities to create some space. He also suggested some ideas. Read more.

Recently, Bollywood actor Milind Soman took to his Twitter handle to point out the parking space issues in the city. In his tweet, Milind Soman joked about how car manufacturers should take up the initiative and create space to get their cars parked. Adding to the same in another tweet, Milind Soman suggested the makers to 'go electric' to solve the parking issues. Take a look at the tweet shared by Milind Soman:

Soon after the actor posted the tweet, fans expressed their opinions about the parking issues in cities. Some fans also shared different ideas to solve the problem and pointed out that the Government plays a huge role. Take a look at how fans reacted to Milind’s post:

Four More Shots Please 2 released on Amazon Prime on April 17 and received a thunderous response from fans for highlighting controversial subjects like bisexuality, single-motherhood and women empowerment. Starring Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Bani J in the leading roles, the series follows the lives of four female friends from different walks of life, as they deal with romance, work-life conflicts, ambitions and anxieties in modern-day India. In the show, Milind plays the role of a doctor. The show also stars Prateik Babbar, Amrita Puri and Lisa Ray in prominent roles.

In 2019, Milind was also seen in MTV Supermodel of the Year. The show follows the journey of several women who compete for the title of Supermodel of the Year, providing them with an opportunity to begin their career in the modelling industry. The show is judged by Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta and Milind.

