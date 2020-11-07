Milind Soman Booked For Running Nude On Beach & Circulating 'obscene' Picture Online

Actor-model Milind Soman on Thursday, November 5, was booked under IPC Sec 294 (Obscene acts and songs) and Sec 67 (Punishment for publishing/transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of IT Act by the South Goa Police. An organisation called Goa Suraksha Manch filed a complaint against Soman after he shared a picture of him sprinting nude on a beach in Goa. A case has been registered against Soman at Colva Police Station under the above-mentioned sections of IPC.

Case registered against model-actor-fitness promoter Milind Soman, under IPC Sec 294 (Obscene acts and songs) & Sec 67 (Punishment for publishing/transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of IT Act for his social media post where he was seen sprinting naked at a Goa beach pic.twitter.com/MJq3o6y1rz — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2020

Milind Soman booked for circulating obscene pictures

A few days ago, Milind Soman shared a picture online where he is seen running naked on a beach in Goa. The photo went viral on the internet within minutes. However, Goa Suraksha Manch took offense at Milind Soman's nude photo and registered a complaint with the South Goa Police.

On the contrary, social media users have been showering love on Milind Soman's nude photo. "Running in birthday suit probably is the best celebration of your own bday. Happy happy birthday coach," (sic) wrote a social media user. Interestingly, Soman shared the picture on his 55th birthday.

Meanwhile, Milind Soman's partner Ankita Konwar too shared a picture wishing the actor-model on his birthday. Sharing a beautiful picture, Ankita wrote, "Happy Birthday to the man who has my heart and soul I love you with every molecule of my existence. I celebrate you every single day." (sic) Here's Ankita's post:

Poonam Pandey booked for obscenity

Before Milind Soman, actor Poonam Pandey was booked by Goa Police for shooting a bold video at Chapoli dam in Canacona village in Goa. Poonam Pandey was booked for obscene gestures, trespassing on the government property, and shooting an indecent video. The case against Poonam Pandey was registered by the state Water Resources department.

