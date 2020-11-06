Milind Soman Expresses His Love For Sunsets Along With A Picture With Wife Ankita

Actor Milind Soman has taken to his Instagram today, on November 6, 2020, and shared a picture with wife Ankita Konwar. The two are all smiles in the selfie posted by the fitness enthusiast as he talks about the beauty of sunsets in his caption. Take a look at the picture.

Also Read: Ankita Konwar Shares Best Moments From Husband Milind Soman's Birthday Celebrations In Goa

Milind Soman’s photo with wife

Milind Soman took to his Instagram to share a cutesy selfie with wife Ankita Konwar as he talks about how beautiful and calming sunsets are. The actor is shirtless whereas Konwar is wearing an orange bikini and red cat-eyed sunglasses as they capture themselves at the beach. The caption has Milind expressing his love for sunsets as he wrote, “A sunset everywhere is beautiful, in a pristine environment, where the mind of man has not brought change, where the air is clear and the earth is cleansing, or even in the places most polluted by human consumption, where humans themselves might find it impossible to breathe. Whatever the situation, sunsets are beautiful and can lift our spirits and inspire us to live simpler, more beautiful and positive lives.” He followed the caption with several hashtags including #FridayFaces and #FitnessAddicts.

Fan reactions to the picture:

Ankita Konwar’s photo

Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar also took to her Instagram around the same time as she shared a picture from the beach, where she gazes at the sunset. She is seen wearing a bikini top with shorts and sunglasses, while her hair is in a loosely done braid. Konwar, too, put up a caption around sunsets as she wrote, “One can never watch too many sunsets,” followed by the hashtags #SunsetLover and #EveryBodyIsABikiniBody and more.

Also Read: Milind Soman Shares A Pic Of Him Running Nude On The Beach On His 55th Birthday

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's trip to Goa

The couple had made a getaway to Goa to celebrate the birthday of Soman, who turned 55 on November 4, 2020. The supermodel ringed in his own birthday as he shared a picture of him running naked on the beach, which grabbed massive attention. Ankita Konwar wished him with a picture of the two as she wrote, ''Happy Birthday to the man who has my heart and soul. I love you with every molecule of my existence. I celebrate you every single day.''

Also Read: Milind Soman Pens A Message On How To To Tackle Stress: 'Take A Moment To Breathe'

Also Read: Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar Ace The Chakrasana At Sandy Hook Beach In The US, See Photo

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.