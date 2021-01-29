Milind Soman Called 'inspiration For Young Indians'; Fitness Star Makes A Wish In Response

Words like ‘inspiration’ have been commonly used for actor-model Milind Soman, known to showcase his love for fitness. His fitness, at the age of 51, often gives fitness goals to his fans and followers. The actor recently shared that he also wished to inspire ‘older Indians’ and not just the younger generation.

READ: Milind Soman To Essay A Never-before-seen Role In 'Metro Park Season 2'

Milind Soman wants to inspire ‘older Indians’

Milind Soman had shared a photo of himself while running with the Indian flag to wish his fans on Republic Day. A netizen was bowled over by his fitness and wrote that he is an inspiration for young Indians. ‘Keep it up Milind Soman Sir,” read his message.

The Paurushpur star, however, was not fully satisfied. He responded that it would be ‘even better’ if the older Indians were inspired.

READ: Milind Soman Posts Epic Throwback Picture On Insta With Cryptic Message, Fans React

Sharing a strong Republic Day message, Milind Soman wrote that the ‘power’ to take the country into a ‘brighter future’ rests with the people. He stated that everyone taking responsibility for their own health, and their own lives would be ‘more than enough’ if the task seemed too daunting. Opening up on his 'dhoti run', he also urged netizens to guess where he was running, which many guessed as Assam.

Milind and his wife Ankita Konwar continue to set fitness goals with their posts. Recently, he had quipped that he ran 'only 56 kms' in Bangalore for an event, but was happy to participate in a running event after a while.

Milind Soman also keeps making headlines for sharing numerous throwback pictures and the anecdotes regarding his photoshoots and ads is often loved by his fans.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Milind Soman recently starred in Paurushpur. He played a transgender in the Ekta Kapoor-produced show.

Milind Soman is also set to feature in the second season of Metro Park. The venture will one of the few ventures for Milind in the comedy genre after playing a doctor in the show Four More Shots Please!

The series also stars Ranvir Shorey, Purbi Joshi, Omi Vaidya, Sarita Joshi, and Vega Tamotia. Metro Park is directed by Abi Varghese. The series is premiering on Eros Now on Friday.

READ: Milind Soman Opens Up On Pandemic's Impact On Business, Pledges For Fresh Start

READ: Milind Soman Shows Off His 'Friday Face' And Fans Can't Stop Going Gaga Over It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.