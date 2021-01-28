Milind Soman Posts Epic Throwback Picture On Insta With Cryptic Message, Fans React

Thursday calls for throwback pictures, and Milind Soman’s Instagram is filled with countless throwback pictures, wowing his fans and followers. The actor shot to fame after he made an appearance in Alisha Chinai's hit song Made in India in 1995 becoming the crush of the nation. Milind Soman’s throwback picture that he recently posted on his official Instagram page is a picture of him during his superhero days aired back in the 90s.

Also Read: Milind Soman Opens Up On Pandemic's Impact On Business, Pledges For Fresh Start

Milind Soman’s Instagram Post

In his post, Milind shared a picture from his acting stint in the DD national television series Captain Vyom. Along with the picture, he wrote a long caption that the fans of Captain Vyom will definitely find joy in. He wrote, “#Throwback Thursday 2597!! a lot of people will guess where this pic was taken somewhere between the 4th and 5th moons of the planet Zuwar, on an Asteroid just big enough to maintain its own orbit, there was a small hut, built from the wooden debris of one of the old factories on Earth, dating from the ancient age of industry. The twin red suns of Zuwar kept it warm. It wasn't much, but it was a place to be happy.” The caption was followed with the hashtag #CaptainVyom. In the picture, a younger Milind Soman is smiling at the camera while wearing his superhero costume.

Also Read: Milind Soman Shows Off His 'Friday Face' And Fans Can't Stop Going Gaga Over It

See Milind Soman’s throwback pic here

Netizens react to Milind Soman's Instagram pictures and Captain Vyom

As soon as Milind Soman’s Instagram picture dropped, all his fans and followers started commenting on how Captain Vyom was their favourite childhood superhero. One user said, “Probably the best designed fictional suit in an Indian show. This show was Lightyears ahead of its time” while another one thanked Milind Soman for making their childhood awesome. Several other fans showed their love for the show by posting various emojis in the comment section.

Also Read: Milind Soman, Wife Ankita Finish 'last Long Run' Of 2020, Konwar Pens Message

Check out the comments on Milind Soman’s photos here

Here are some more of Milind Soman's throwback pics







Along with being a celebrated supermodel, Milind Soman is an athlete and a fitness promoter. In 2015, Milind completed the Ironman Challenge in 15 hours and 19 minutes that too on his first try. On his Instagram page, we can often see Milind Soman's photos which promotes exercise and living a healthy and fit life.

Also Read: Milind Soman Celebrates 72nd Republic Day By Running Barefoot Holding The National Flag

Also Read: Milind Soman Shares His New Year Resolution, Answers Fan Questions About Running

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.