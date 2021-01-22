Milind Soman Shows Off His 'Friday Face' And Fans Can't Stop Going Gaga Over It

Four More Shots Please! fame Milind Soman took to Instagram on Friday, January 22, 2021, to share a picture of him looking all suave. Along with this stunning picture, the actor also went on to reveal details about the picture. On seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Milind Soman went on to share a picture of him where he looks truly unmissable. In the picture, the actor can be seen posing for the camera as he takes a selfie all suited up. He can be seen donning a grey suit and a white shirt. He also completed his look by opting for a one-sided hairdo and trimmed beard.

Along with the picture, the actor also wrote, “#FridayFace I sometimes need to wear suits when people try to bring out my serious, professional side, but it's not my favourite look ðŸ˜Š”. He added, “This definitely won't be the look this Sunday in Bengaluru, at the 12 hr stadium run ðŸ¤“ let's see how far I go!!” Take a look at the post below.

Netizens react

As soon as Milind Soman shared the post online, fans went all out to comment with on all things nice on the post. The post also went on to garner heaps of praise and likes from netizens. Some of the users were quite impressed by the actor’s looks as he donning a suit, while some commented on the picture and the actor’s personality.

One of the users wrote, “How can someone resist thisðŸ˜ stop making it difficult for us”. While the other one wrote, “oh my God, I could stare at this picture all day. I am all hearts for it”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from this pic, the actor goes on to share several pictures and videos on his social media handle. Earlier to this post, Milind Soman recently gave fans a sneak-peek into his 2019's photoshoot in Iceland. He shared the monochromatic throwback picture where he looks truly stunning. Along with the image, Milind Soman asked his fans, "What is the most exotic place you have been to that blew your mind ???". Take a look at Milind Soman's Instagram picture in Blue Lagoon, Iceland.

