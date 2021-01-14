Milind Soman Opens Up On Pandemic's Impact On Business, Pledges For Fresh Start

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic have shaken the entire nation in one way or another. Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman has also faced the wrath. His event management business came to a complete standstill causing job losses for many of his employees. In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor shared that he has special wishes for his employees in 2021. Milind also opened up on how fewer gatherings and travelling have impacted his business.

Milind Soman shares COVID impact on his life

Throwing light on the same, he said that a lot of people lost their jobs during the lockdown and the economy has also suffered. He further said that not many are aware that he is in event management business for more than 30 years. He said that his company has suffered in the previous challenging months. The actor added that people are avoiding large gatherings and travelling as the lockdown has hampered the work. The actor also explained that due to the lack of funds and finances to pay off the employees, he had to let go of many of his employees.

Elucidating, he said that his event management company was running with around 65 people in his Mumbai office, but now only 15 are working under him. He asserted that many people had to leave because he did not have money to pay them. Lamenting upon the loss, he is undergoing currently because of his business not working properly, the actor added that a lot of people are only getting 30 per cent or 50 per cent of the salary because there is just no business.

However, keeping a positive approach towards life, the 55-year-old hopes that with things slowly getting back on track. As the restrictions are slowly being lifted, things will look up for him this year. According to him in 2021, he is going to resurrect his business and will do a fresh start.

Earlier, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share his plans for 2021. Soman wrote that the last long run of 2020 is still on his mind and asserted that in 2021 he will 'get back to crisscrossing the country' any chance he finds. "The Last long run 2020 is still vibrating in my mind, the freedom of running long distances on the highway, feeling the heat, the dust, hearing the sounds of the countryside and sometimes the almost overpowering noise of humanity missing it already! Last year was mostly restricted to 5-10km runs, but this year I will get back to crisscrossing the country any chance I find," Soman wrote.

