Milind Soman Celebrates 72nd Republic Day By Running Barefoot Holding The National Flag

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman recently took to Instagram and shared a picture from his latest marathon on Republic Day. Milind can be seen running barefoot while holding the national flag. Instilling the sense of patriotism in people and showing his love for the country, the actor spoke about the power that a common man beholds in itself.

Milind Soman on Republic Day

Clad in a traditional dhoti, a t-shirt, and a towel wrapped around his head, the model-actor can be seen running barefoot for a marathon in Guwahati. While captioning the post, Milind wrote about how every individual should be responsible for their health just like they are responsible for their deeds. “The power is with the people! The power to take the country into a brighter future and if this seems daunting, let's break it down! If each one of us took responsibility for our own health, and our own lives, like each and every tiny cell of our bodies, works hard to perform its own responsibility, it would be more than enough.," said the actor. "Long live the Republic!! Jai Hind!!! This is my traditional dhoti run, but guess where I am, there is a big clue in the picture,” he wrote on Instagram.

The actor, who is quite active on social media, is often seen showcasing his running talents and spreading awareness among people about the benefits of maintaining a healthy and good lifestyle. Some time back, Milind Soman took to Instagram and shared his New Year plans with his fans. Soman wrote that the last long run of 2020 is still on his mind and asserted that in 2021 he will 'get back to crisscrossing the country' any chance he finds. "The Last long run 2020 is still vibrating in my mind, the freedom of running long distances on the highway, feeling the heat, the dust, hearing the sounds of the countryside, and sometimes the almost overpowering noise of humanity missing it already! Last year was mostly restricted to 5-10km runs, but this year I will get back to crisscrossing the country any chance I find," Soman wrote. Ankita reacted to his post and wrote, "You my gorgeous human being,”(sic) he wrote on Instagram.

