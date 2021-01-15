Milind Soman's Thoughts On Physical Intimacy In Relationships & Why It's 'not Important'

Actor Milind recently opened up about his thoughts on relationships in an interview with Rediff.com. He believes that closeness is more important than sex in a relationship. Read further ahead to know more about his thoughts.

Milind Soman's take on relationships

In the interview, Milind talked about the importance of sex in a relationship. He said that the person is important in the relationship, the sharing, the warmth and the closeness is more important than the sex itself. He expressed his thoughts that the relationship itself is important and people tend to stray when they don't get the emotional support that is required to lead the life. He added that sex is satisfying but it is not important in a relationship.

He further addressed the issues of society regarding two people falling in love. He told the publication that society has created a barrier which is based on race, religion, country, gender. He believes that there shouldn't be any barriers in society and everybody should be given the freedom to choose their partner and who they love. People should love because of their feelings and it should not be affected by society's barriers.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar

Milind Soman who has been married before decided to marry Ankita Konwar in 2018. Milind Soman's wife Ankita is also a fitness freak like him. The couple married in Alibaug on April 22, 2018. The two are quite active on their social media and are usually seen sharing fitness-related content.

Milind Soman's photos

One of Milind's posts on Instagram attracted controversy and an FIR was also filed against the actor. Milind shared a picture on his Instagram where he was running on the beach, naked. An FIR was filed against him for the same. He is often seen sharing pictures of him practising Yoga or just going for a run. Have a look at some of Milind Soman's photos and videos.

