Milind Soman's Throwback Thursday Pic Has Him Shirtless In Iceland, Actor Says 'exotic'

Milind Soman recently gave his fans a sneak-peek into his 2019's photoshoot in Iceland. On Jan 21, the actor-model took to his Instagram handle and shared the monochromatic throwback picture. Sharing the image on social media, Milind Soman asked his fans, "What is the most exotic place you have been to that blew your mind ???". Take a look at Milind Soman's picture in Blue Lagoon, Iceland.

Milind Soman's throwback to Iceland

In the above Instagram post, Milind Soman posted shirtless in Blue Lagoon, Iceland. In this monochromatic image, the model is seen posing underwater. As mentioned in Milind Soman's caption, the star posed in 38°C water with 4°C air outside. The actor also called this throwback picture, "exotic". His caption read as "#Throwbackthursday Blue Lagoon, Iceland, 2019 ðŸ¤“ 38°C water, 4°C air outside ! Exotic!!!! What is the most exotic place you have been to that blew your mind ???".

Fans call Milind "Smokin' hot"

Fans and followers went gaga over Milind Soman's shirtless photos. One of the users wrote, "You only must’ve raised the water temperature", while another added, "Smokin' hot". Milind Soman's fans also commented on the most exotic places they have been to. One of the fans wrote, "Banff, Canada. -40 outside and 35 inside hot pool".

Another fan's comment read as "Leh Ladakh Versatility of views mountaineering in snow & Beautiful lovely people of Leh". Celebrities like Tasneem Nerurkar and Pooja Chopra also commented on Milind Soman's Instagram post. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Milind Soman's Instagram comment section

A few days ago, Milind Soman posted a throwback image from the time when he had to colour his hair for a professional assignment. The actor took to his Instagram handle and posted his closeup still from 2009. Here, Milind had his hair highlighted for an assignment. Sharing this picture on social media, he wrote, "2009! I think this was the last time I colored my hair, for a professional assignment". Take a look at Milind Soman's Instagram post.

