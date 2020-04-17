Milind Soman Says Lockdown 'feels A Bit Like Being Underwater', Shares A Throwback Pic

Milind Soman is one of the most popular male models in India. He is also known for completing one of the toughest marathon challenges, The Ironman. Apart from this, he has also made appearances in films and modelling-related shows. He also is practising social distancing and is keeping his fan engaged with post and other things on his Instagram. He recently took to his Instagram to share a picture where he revealed how he feels during the lockdown. Take a look at the post here.

Milind Soman tells fans what lockdown for him looks like

Milind Soman took to his Instagram on April 16, 2020, to share a picture of him and his wife Ankita Konwar. In the picture, Milind and his wife can be seen underwater. Milind is seen bare-chested and Ankita is seen sporting a blue swimwear in this flashback picture. The duo seems to be enjoying their time underwater in the picture.

Milind Soman captioned this picture by writing how he feels about the lockdown. He wrote "#FridayFacesFlashback !!!!!!!!! Lockdown feels a bit like being underwater.. unreal.. surreal.. a different perception of time and space.. like another world in which we see things differently, feel differently, think differently .. forget what day it is, what date it is, what time .. a post apocalyptic, dystopian daydream, almost like holi after a lot of bhang 😆 . Is it time to get up and do stuff ? The stairs are calling! #KeepMoving".

Apart from this, Milind Soman also shared a picture of him and his wife in comparison to his grandparent's marriage. He shared this picture yesterday and captioned the picture by writing "Two pictures taken 80 years apart! My Grandparents, Dattatray and Sulochana, in 1938, and @ankita_earthy and I in 2018 😃 so happy to have found these black and whites!! #timewellspent things to do in #lockdown". Take a look at the post here.

