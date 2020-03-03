Milind Soman Has Set These Records Which Gives Fans Major Fitness Goals

Milind Soman is a well-known name in the Bollywood industry. He was last seen in Amazon Prime’s web series Four More Shots Please. He played the character of a doctor. Milind Soman has an engineering diploma but he turned towards modelling in 1988. After modelling for a while he slowly started making his name in Bollywood.

Despite being a successful model and an actor, he is also known for his love towards sports and fitness. Here is a look at the actor’s world record and other sporting accomplishments.

Also Read | Milind Soman Reveals What He Eats Throughout The Day In Order To Stay Fit & Healthy; Read

Also Read | Milind Soman Shares Adorable Photo With Wife Ankita, Calls It 'Friday Faces'; See Pic

Milind Soman’s world record

Milind Soman has been a Limca record holder for running 1500 km in 30 days. He ran across four states to spread the green message. His run started from Qutub Minar in Delhi. Its route was through Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra, ending in Mumbai. He has completed the Ironman event in 2015.

He also set another record when he ran the Berlin marathon of 42.2 km in just 4 hours and 32 minutes. It is one of the most popular road races in the world. He also has completed Ultraman Florida event in which he did 10 km of swimming, 421 km of cycling and 84.4 km of running.

Also Read | Milind Soman Works For A Social Cause Through Pinkathon, See Details

Also Read | Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar Anniversary Celebration Has All Hearts & Lots Of Sweat, See Pic

Milind Soman’s sports achievements

As he started swimming at the age of 6, he also went on to represent Maharashtra at the age of 10. After climbing up the ranks rapidly in swimming he also went on to hold the national swimming championship (senior men's) title for four consecutive years from 1984 to 1987. He has also represented India internationally. He represented India in swimming in the inaugural South Asian Games where he also won a silver medal. He has completed ironman challenge in 15 hours 19 minutes.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.