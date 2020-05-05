Milind Soman Has Achieved His Target Of Doing 20 Decline Clapping Push-ups; Watch

Milind Soman is one of the popular actors and models. He was last seen in the Amazon Prime web-series Four More Shots Please where he shared screen space with Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo. The actor is currently seen spending time with his family during the Coronavirus lockdown.

The model recently shared a glimpse of his workout routine with fans when he was in Manali. He mentioned in the post that the video is from October 2019. Take a look at some more details about the post.

Milind Soman's throwback video

The 54-year-old actor was seen doing clapping push-ups in the video. He did a total of 6 clapping push-ups in the video and the actor also mentioned in the caption of the video that now he can do 20 decline clapping push-ups. Milind Soman's slow-mo video has gained over 25K views in just a few hours. He also added hashtags like "lockdown 2020" and "advantage" on the post.

Milind Soman's fitness routine

This is not the first time that the actor was seen sharing a glimpse of his workout routine. The actor is a fitness enthusiast and he had also recently shared a video with his mother, Usha Soman.

In the video, Milind and his mother are seen skipping together. He mentioned in the caption that skipping is not a new activity for his mother but it is a new activity for him. He also shared a video of his wife Ankita and his mother Usha Soman. Both were seen exercising together. Milind captioned the video as "28 and 81".

