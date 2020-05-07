Milind Soman Misses Exercising In Iceland, Shares Glimpses In 'Throwback Thursday' Post

It is not surprising to know that the stars of the industry are missing their outdoor workouts. Speaking of which it's 'Throwback Thursday' time for Milind Soman. The athlete-actor took to his Instagram and shared a slew of stunning pictures of himself, exercising on a cliff in Iceland last year. Check out.

Milind Soman shares pictures from his Iceland trip

On May 7, Milind Soman took to his social media and shared pictures of himself, from his trip to Iceland in 2019. Looks like the actor is missing his vacation diaries and most importantly his outdoor workouts. In the pictures, Milind Soman can be seen executing a one-minute headstand to relax on a cliff in Iceland. Milind Soman's caption to the post read, "Today's activity: climbed 100 floors, 100 squats and 100 pushups, ended with a one-minute headstand to relax 🙂 these pics on a cliff in Iceland last year, can't resist sharing memories, so pretty! #throwbackthursday 📷 @ankita_earthy." Check out Milind Soman's Instagram post here.

The 54-year-old actor was also seen doing clapping push-ups in the recently shared videos by him. He did a total of 6 clapping push-ups in the clip and in the caption mentioned that now he can do 20 decline clapping push-ups too. Milind Soman's slow-motion video gained over 25K views within just a few hours.

Recently, Milind Soman's 'Monday Mood' was once again all about his throwback diaries. He shared an old 1990 picture from his archives and in the caption, expressed that it seems a lifetime away. Moreover, he also penned down a question for fans stating, 'What is the biggest change that you have heard of or experienced in the last 30 years?'.

Just in no time, fans in huge numbers gushed to respond to Milind Soman's Instagram post. Milind Soman's followers interestingly tweaked it and dropped endearing comments about him. However, many also penned down their remarkable experiences in the past 30 years.

This is not the first time that the actor was seen sharing a glimpse of his workout routine. Soman is a super fitness enthusiast and leaves fans stunned with his whereabouts. He not only inspires his wife Ankita Konwar but also gets his mother performing exercises along with him. In of the videos shared by the Four More Shots Please actor, his mother was seen skipping with him.

