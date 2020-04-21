Milind Soman's Jumping Rope Session With Mother Usha Soman Is Inspiring; Watch Video

Milind Soman's mother Usha Soman has always proved that she is a fitness enthusiast. From running marathons wearing a saree to doing push-ups, Usha Soman has done it all. Recently, Milind Soman shared a video where his mother is skipping with him.

Milind Soman took to his social media account to share a video of himself rope skipping with his mother Usha Soman. In the caption of the video, Milind Soman mentioned that skipping is not a new activity for his mother, but it is for him. The actor in the caption also said that one is old only when they think they are.

Milind Soman's caption reads: "Skipping with @somanusha ! Not a new activity for her but new for me 😀 when you are at home 24×7, each one, teach one another ! You are old only when you think you are.. #LockdownMantra #keepmoving #NeverStop #nevergiveup #love". In his Instagram post, Milind Soman also shared an adorable selfie with his mother.

Watch the video shared by Milind Soman here

Several fans reacted to this video shared by Milind Soman. The fans commented on the video saying that the two of them are very inspiring. Here is a look at what the fans commented on the video.

A few days back, Milind Soman also shared a video of his mother and his wife Ankita doing two rounds of one-leg hops. The two of them are totally having fun in the video. Milind Soman captioned the video as, "28 and 81 ! Be fit at every age 💪😊 #mygirls @ankita_earthy @somanusha .#betterhabits4betterlife #Live2Inspire #fitnessaddict #keepmoving #neverstop #nevergiveup Who run the world ???!!!!!! 😃". Watch the video below.

