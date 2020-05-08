Milind Soman Posts Throwback Selfies With Wife Ankita; Says 'happy To Be At Home'

Supermodel and actor Milind Soman took to Instagram and shared a series of throwback selfies along with his wife Ankit Konwar from 'many times and spaces'. The adorable pictures are a part of Soman's 'Friday Faces' series but he captioned the post with a message pf hope for his fans and followers.

He wrote, "SomanY #FridayFaces from so many times and spaces 😃 happy friday people !! Not that weekends mean so much right now, lost track of days, lost track of time 🙉 happy to be at home with @ankita_earthy and @somanusha 🤓 hope you are all helping each of the people you love to spend this time as positively as possible 🙂 it might be tough, but remember, you are tougher !!!!!!"

Milind Soman is currently under self-quarantine with his mother Usha Soman and wife Ankita Konwar at his home in Mumbai. He has been active on Instagram throughout the lockdown and has shared many posts about his other favourite - fitness. Recently, supermodel Milind Soman, in an interaction with a national daily, revealed the secrets of maintaining his fitness while under lockdown with his family.

He said that since he cannot go out in the open and run, he has taken to climbing stairs as a substitute for running. He also shared that he goes to the building terrace with his mother and wife and does basic exercises which also gives him time to bond with the family and that is essential for mental fitness during the lockdown.

