Milind Soman Enjoys Homemade Delicacies On Mother's Day, Shares Selfie From Terrace Picnic

'Iron Man' of India Milind Soman took to Instagram and shared how he celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday with his mother Usha Soman and wife Ankita Konwar. He posted an adorable selfie with the duo from the terrace of his building where they had laid out a little picnic to spend family time in the open during the lockdown. Through the caption, Milind Soman shared the sweet little homemade spread and credited his mother and his wife for preparing the food.

He wrote, "Celebrated mother's day on the terrace 😃 everything home made ! Jaggery and ginger tea and cashew cookies by @ankita_earthy and sandwiches (including the mayonaise) made by me! Banana walnut bread by @somanusha - a little terrace picnic 😉 #mothersday2020 #tuesdayvibes #lategram #familytime #happy #love"

Have a look:

Read | Milind Soman misses exercising in Iceland, shares glimpses in 'Throwback Thursday' post

Milind Soman is currently under self-quarantine with his mother Usha Soman and wife Ankita Konwar at his home in Mumbai. He has been active on Instagram throughout the lockdown and has shared many posts about his other favourite - fitness. Recently, supermodel Milind Soman, in an interaction with a national daily, revealed the secrets of maintaining his fitness while under lockdown with his family.

Read | Milind Soman posts throwback selfies with wife Ankita; says 'happy to be at home'

He said that since he cannot go out in the open and run, he has taken to climbing stairs as a substitute for running. He also shared that he goes to the building terrace with his mother and wife and does basic exercises which also gives him time to bond with the family and that is essential for mental fitness during the lockdown.

Read | Milind Soman's net worth and why is he called the 'Iron Man' of India; know all details

Read | Milind Soman does 'new fav' Superman pushups, floors wife Ankita with his charm; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.