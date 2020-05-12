Last Updated:

Milind Soman Enjoys Homemade Delicacies On Mother's Day, Shares Selfie From Terrace Picnic

Supermodel-actor Milind Soman celebrated Mother's day on Sunday on the terrace of his building along with his mother Usha Soman and wife Ankita Konwar. See pics

Written By
Urvashi Kandpal
Milind Soman

'Iron Man' of India Milind Soman took to Instagram and shared how he celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday with his mother Usha Soman and wife Ankita Konwar. He posted an adorable selfie with the duo from the terrace of his building where they had laid out a little picnic to spend family time in the open during the lockdown. Through the caption, Milind Soman shared the sweet little homemade spread and credited his mother and his wife for preparing the food.

He wrote, "Celebrated mother's day on the terrace 😃 everything home made ! Jaggery and ginger tea and cashew cookies by @ankita_earthy and sandwiches (including the mayonaise) made by me! Banana walnut bread by @somanusha - a little terrace picnic 😉 #mothersday2020 #tuesdayvibes #lategram #familytime #happy #love"

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

Milind Soman is currently under self-quarantine with his mother Usha Soman and wife Ankita Konwar at his home in Mumbai. He has been active on Instagram throughout the lockdown and has shared many posts about his other favourite - fitness. Recently, supermodel Milind Soman, in an interaction with a national daily, revealed the secrets of maintaining his fitness while under lockdown with his family.

He said that since he cannot go out in the open and run, he has taken to climbing stairs as a substitute for running. He also shared that he goes to the building terrace with his mother and wife and does basic exercises which also gives him time to bond with the family and that is essential for mental fitness during the lockdown.

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

