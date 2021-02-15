Milind Soman Gives Fans Monday Motivation By Speaking About 'conquering Frontiers'; Watch

After sharing a mushy picture with wife Ankita Konwar to wish her on Valentine's Day 2021, actor-model Milind Soman has now shared a video of himself to talk about the importance of "conquering frontiers". On Monday, the Paurashpur actor flaunted his swimming skills in an Instagram video and said, "conquering frontiers means continuously challenging yourself". Along with sharing his swimming video, Milind also penned an inspirational note explaining how one day, one can be "face to face with the amazing person nature has intended you to be".

Milind Soman's video about 'conquering frontiers' strikes a chord with netizens

Milind Soman's fitness has always been one of the topics of discussion among fans as he leaves no stone unturned to propagate the importance of healthy living. On February 15, Milind took to his Instagram handle to show off his swimming skills in a video, wherein he also spoke about challenging one''s own limits to conquer frontiers. In the video, he is heard saying, "Conquering frontiers means continuously challenging yourself". He added, "It doesn't mean if somebody went to the moon, I have to go to the moon or somebody climbed the highest mountain, I have to climb the highest mountain. It means I have to keep challenging my own limits. I have to be the best that I can be, I don't have to compare myself or pit myself against anyone else."

Sharing the motivational video on his Instagram handle, Milind wrote, "What does it mean 'to conquer frontiers'? What does it mean to test your limits? To explore yourself, your mind, your body and your spirit? To challenge yourself little by little every day, so that maybe, one day, you are face to face with the amazing person that nature intended you to be...What does it mean to you?...#Life (sic)".

Check out Milind Soman's Instagram post below:

Soon after Milind Soman's latest IG post surfaced online, fans of the Four More Shots Please actor shared their take about the same in the comment section of his post. While one user commented writing, "Your words empower me, boost me to better and better every day", another wrote, "Challenging myself means to step out of my comfort zone.. you inspire me so much @milindrunning".

Take a look at some more fan reactions below:

