Milind Soman On Surge In Diabetes Cases, He Compares It With 1960s Statistics

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman often shares motivational posts on social media. The actor recently took to Twitter and wrote about the surge in diabetes cases in India of late. The actor compared the scenario with the 1960s as he mentioned that there were less than 50 million people with diabetes.

Milind Soman reflects thoughts on Diabetes

While captioning the post, the actor tried to pacify the people whom he thought might get panic after reading his post on the micro-blogging site. “Less than 50 million people with diabetes in the 1960s and more than 400 million people now. Don't panic,” he tweeted. Earlier, the actor asked multi questions related to COVID-19 and immunity. He wrote, “Do Indians have a strong immunity to covid 19 compared to many more developed countries because of A. Regular exposure to microorganisms B. Congested living conditions - C. Spices in the food - D. Drinking a lot of tea - E. Less exposure to antibiotics - F. Any other reason.” In another post, the actor advised people to eat healthy food and wrote, “Some things you eat can improve immunity, and other things can weaken it. #eathealthy.” (sic)

Read: Ankita Konwar Mourns Father's Death With Emotional Note; Milind Soman Has Message For Her

Read: Milind Soman Celebrates Ancient Tradition With Ankita, Writes About Indian Culture

Less than 50 million people with diabetes in the 1960's and more than 400 million people now. Don't panic. — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) February 14, 2021

Do Indians have strong immunity to covid 19 compared to many more developed countries because of A. Regular exposure to microorganisms B. Congested living conditions - C. Spices in the food - D. Drinking a lot of tea - E. Less exposure to antibiotics - F. Any other reason — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) February 12, 2021

Some things you eat can improve immunity, and other things can weaken it. #eathealthy — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) February 13, 2021

Apart from this, the Four More Shots Please actor also shared a picture from the flight and confessed that he never realized he would love wearing masks. Recently, the actor shared a picture on Instagram and revealed that the best award he could get was from her wife — "the best husband". In the Instagram post, Milind had shared multiple pictures and captioned it saying that 2020 was a difficult year but it was the year in which he got the most awards. He further mentioned the list of his awards saying that he got the GQ India Man of the Year award, the PETA India award for Deivee by Milind Soman, and lastly the Most Popular book for his biography Made in India. He joked saying that it was almost an unfair number of silver linings. But he claimed that the best award came from his wife Ankita Konwar.

Read: Milind Soman Reveals He Won The Most Awards In 2020, Including 'best Husband In The World'

Read: 'The Silence Of The Lambs' Lead Jodie Foster Never Spoke To Anthony Hopkins, Here's Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.