Milind Soman pens romantic Valentine's Day post for Ankita, promises to love more everyday

Dwelling into the magic of love, actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman took to Instagram and penned a sweet note for his wife Ankita Konwar. Apart from sharing his thoughts on the special day for the love of his life, the actor posted a romantic picture while confessing his love. He promised to hold her hands in every circumstance that the two come across.

Milind Soman's Valentine's Day post

While looking at each other in admiration, the actor wrote, “Love you more every day through all the good and all the bad, all the happy and all the sad, stronger together. All the saints and all the angels look over you.” Milind is quite active on social media while inspiring people with his posts pertaining to fitness and workout. Apart from this, he is even seen sharing lovable posts with his wife while exploring new places together.

Milind recently shared his picture on Instagram and revealed that the best award he could get from her wife was — "the best husband". In the Instagram post, Milind had shared multiple pictures with captioned that 2020 was a difficult year but it was the year in which he got the most awards. He further mentioned the list of his awards saying that he got the GQ India Man of the Year award, the PETA India award for Deivee by Milind Soman, and lastly the Most Popular book for his biography Made in India. He joked saying that it was almost an unfair number of silver linings. But he claimed that the best award came from his wife Ankita Konwar.



Milind’s beautiful post for his wife came after the latter who recently lost her father. She expressed her feeling of incompleteness and was at a loss of words to convey her thoughts. Ankita penned a lengthy note while explaining the emptiness in her life, to which a doting husband Milind tried to console her with a touching message. Milind wrote that her father was ‘proud’ of her and that she was aware of his love being her strength even after the unfortunate event.

