Milind Soman Does A Headstand & Shares How He Spends His Day Amid Lockdown; See Video

During the lockdown, many celebs are trying to keep themselves occupied by learning something new. Among the many celebs, Bollywood’s sensation Milind Soman recently shared a stunning post on how he spends his day during the lockdown.

Milind Soman took to Instagram to share a video of him doing a headstand. The actor looked stunning as she very elegantly does the headstand along with some soothing music. In the second picture, he looks all happy after his exercise. He can be seen as striking a smile at the camera.

Along with the video, Milind Soman also shares how she spends his day at home. He wrote, “Every day I have my lockdown routine - make the bed, cut the fruits, exercise, some office work, have lunch, some tv, etc. And every day I add something as a surprise for myself, whatever comes into my head, something I know well, or something completely new."

He also added saying, “If it’s new, and I enjoy it, then I try to build it into my schedule, learn about it and do it more often so I get better at it :) I love doing headstands and do a headstand at least once a month, or at least when I remember, and I have a mat! So today...” Check out the post below.

Fans also went on to praise the actor for how he manages to maintain his fitness even during the lockdown. Some fans also said that he is such an inspiration to everyone. Check out a few comments below.

Due to the lockdown, Milind Soman is currently spending his time with his mother Usha Soman and wife Ankita Konwar at his Mumbai home. The actor has been quite active on social media throughout the lockdown and has shared several posts about his many things. Recently, in an interview with a daily, he revealed the secrets of maintaining his fitness while under lockdown with his family.

He revealed that since he is not able to go out and run, he climbs stairs as a substitute for running. He also said that he goes to the terrace of his building along with his mother and wife and does some basic exercises.He further added that they are bonding really well, which is essential for mental fitness during the lockdown.

