Milind Soman Shares Lockdown Fitness Secrets, Says 'mental Fitness As Vital As Physical'

Supermodel Milind Soman, in an interaction with a national daily, revealed the secrets of maintaining his fitness while under lockdown with his family. He said that since he cannot go out in the open and run, he has taken to climbing stairs as a substitute for running. He also shared that he goes to the building terrace with his mother and wife and does basic exercises which also gives him time to bond with the family and that is essential for mental fitness during the lockdown.

Read | Milind Soman's jumping rope session with mother Usha Soman is inspiring; Watch video

He shared that despite the challenges he faced in the initial days of the lockdown, he has managed to keep fit by indulging in positive activities like learning something new while at home. Milind Soman has been learning how to cook and also spends time thinking about the positive scenarios that the lockdown will result in. The supermodel-turned-actor's social media updates are a testament to his thoughts about the good and bad things of the lockdown.

Read | Milind Soman climbs 300 floors in 135 minutes, netizens react; See post here

The Captain Vyom star revealed that he likes to work out in open spaces and that's why the terrace has been the perfect place for him to do some basic exercises like skipping, pushups and core exercises often with his family. He also shared his way of controlling the urge to binge eat while being locked down indoors. He shared that he prefers fruits or nuts as a healthy substitute as they make him feel satiated and added that almonds are his go-to snacks to keep hunger at bay between meals.

Read | Milind Soman on life post-marriage: ‘I discuss every tiny thing’ with Ankita

Soman also spoke about the first thing that he would do when the lockdown is lifted and his answer was not surprising. He said that he plans to go for a very long run as it would give him the utmost satisfaction and revitalize his mind and thoughts. Milind Soman is currently under self-quarantine with his mother Usha Soman and wife Ankita Konwar.

Read | Milind Soman's throwback picture receives an adorable comment from Ankita Konwar; See here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.