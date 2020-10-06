'Really'?: Milind Soman Reacts To Troll Calling Him 'mixed Blood', Ankita Laughs Out Loud

Milind Soman recently reacted to a troll calling him 'mixed blood' and 'not purely Indian'. The actor-model took to his Twitter handle and reacted to the troll by saying, "Mixed blood ?????? Jewish ??? Really ???????????". Wife Ankita Konwar also replied to the troll. Ankita wrote, "Hahahahahaha this is hilarious !!!". Take a look at Milind Soman's Twitter reply to a troll calling him 'not purely Indian'.
Mixed blood ?????? Jewish ??? Really ??????????? https://t.co/SxxIOBsyJ0— Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) October 5, 2020
On October 5, a Twitter user tweeted about Milind Soman's caste and religion. The user claimed that Milind Soman belongs to 'Chitpavan' community. He further added that this community belongs to 'Jewish blood' that got 'cleverly mixed with Konkani Indians'. The Twitter user wrote, 'Milind Soman is a mixed blood not purely Indian but that doesn't mean he is naturally fit He maintained a fitness regime from the very early stage of his life These Chitpavan dont agree but they are of JEWISH blood got cleverly mixed with Konkani Indians & cant be fit as desired'. Check out the tweet below.
Milind Soman is a mixed blood not purely Indian but that doesn't mean he is naturally fit— हिन्दू हैं हम,वतन है हिन्दूस्तान हमारा (@Himansh72125945) October 5, 2020
He maintained a fitness regime from the very early stage of his life
These Chitpavan dont agree but they are of JEWISH blood got cleverly mixed with Konkani Indians & cant be fit as desired
Hahahahahaha this is hilarious !!! 😂😂😂— Ankita Konwar (@5Earthy) October 5, 2020
Numerous fans supported Milind Soman and slammed the troll. One of Milind Soman's fans wrote, 'The theory propogated by leftists historians that chitpavan were outsiders is jus sham. Please ignore these idiots.', while another added, 'Oh! Thank God . He didn’t say Nazi'. Another user commented, 'Its because they can't believe an Indian is so damn good looking. Weird way of complementing and reflective of slavish mindset to look at all good things at westerners...sigh'. Check out some more fan tweets below.
ask this guy his sources i won't be surprised is his response is this 🤣🤣🤣🤣🙏 pic.twitter.com/xpEMiNXgED— Tandle Anirudh Rao (@tandle_rao) October 5, 2020
Hi Milind....dont worry about people who say rubbish.....you are an Indian irrespective of any criteria and i am a big fan of your since 16 December and even before— SFF..... (@chandan_modi) October 6, 2020
ignore conspiracy theorists. tell us when we're gonna see u in similar role like this 👇I've watched it 10 times wish to see u in a movie with similar role pic.twitter.com/l7l88Hf0Ov— MemeMaster (@Rohit50780915) October 5, 2020
Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar often reply to social media trolls and memes. Recently, Ankita Konwar took to her Instagram handle and shared a post dedicated to Milind. In the caption, she opened up about weird and controversial questions that people ask her about Milind and her relationship.
She penned, 'Questions I hear all the time: “Does he not have a different t-shirt?” “Omg, I see you guys in the same pair of sandals everywhere!” Hmmm... How does it feel to be with a minimalist?'. Check out her Instagram post below and read Ankita's reaction to the questions.
Questions I hear all the time: “Does he not have a different t shirt?” “Omg, I see you guys in the same pair of sandals everywhere!” Hmmm... How does it feel to be with a minimalist? It feels incredible! I adore and respect my husband for being the way he is. In today’s world of fast consumption and fast fashion, someone who understands the concept of utility and wastage. Nothing is more responsible than occupying the smallest place you possibly can. • With a world so demanding, so competitive, so fast, people rarely manage the time to realise and evaluate their choices. We seem to need everything “fast” nowadays. Fast food, fast fashion, fast commute, fast ideas! Fashion from having 4 seasons in a year to now having 52! We often don’t realise that when we purchase something, we are actually purchasing the idea related to it. The idea of being desirable, successful, happy or loved. We have no real need or use for the thing itself. • Minimalism is not about giving up everything and isolating yourself in a cave. It just means being responsible for your choices. It means we think before we purchase something from a perspective of necessity and utility rather than affordability. Meaning, just because I can have 3 different dresses and 3 different pairs of shoes for each day doesn’t mean I should. And yes this choice doesn’t come easy. I still have my hiccups here and there when I see something tempting. It’s a conditioning that requires work. • But for me it’s definitely becoming lesser and lesser. And my husband is definitely better at this than I am. Usage = Demand Demand = Production Production requires energy, water and creates crazy amount of wastage. Oh yes, I wasn’t just talking about the waste we create that is visible to us in the garbage dumps that surround every city. So next time you purchase something, do ask yourself this question - “how does this add value to my life” If you have the answer, by all means buy that product. “The world has enough for everyone’s need but not everyone's greed”-MKG • Also I am grateful that I have begun to differentiate my needs to my wants, to understand what is important to me, not everyone is that privileged.
