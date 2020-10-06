'Really'?: Milind Soman Reacts To Troll Calling Him 'mixed Blood', Ankita Laughs Out Loud

Milind Soman recently reacted to a troll calling him 'mixed blood' and 'not purely Indian'. The actor-model took to his Twitter handle and reacted to the troll by saying, "Mixed blood ?????? Jewish ??? Really ???????????". Wife Ankita Konwar also replied to the troll. Ankita wrote, "Hahahahahaha this is hilarious !!!". Take a look at Milind Soman's Twitter reply to a troll calling him 'not purely Indian'.

Milind Soman's response to a troll

Mixed blood ?????? Jewish ??? Really ??????????? https://t.co/SxxIOBsyJ0 — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) October 5, 2020

On October 5, a Twitter user tweeted about Milind Soman's caste and religion. The user claimed that Milind Soman belongs to 'Chitpavan' community. He further added that this community belongs to 'Jewish blood' that got 'cleverly mixed with Konkani Indians'. The Twitter user wrote, 'Milind Soman is a mixed blood not purely Indian but that doesn't mean he is naturally fit He maintained a fitness regime from the very early stage of his life These Chitpavan dont agree but they are of JEWISH blood got cleverly mixed with Konkani Indians & cant be fit as desired'. Check out the tweet below.

Milind Soman is a mixed blood not purely Indian but that doesn't mean he is naturally fit

He maintained a fitness regime from the very early stage of his life



These Chitpavan dont agree but they are of JEWISH blood got cleverly mixed with Konkani Indians & cant be fit as desired — हिन्दू हैं हम,वतन है हिन्दूस्तान हमारा (@Himansh72125945) October 5, 2020

Ankita Konwar's reply

Hahahahahaha this is hilarious !!! 😂😂😂 — Ankita Konwar (@5Earthy) October 5, 2020

Fans' reactions

Numerous fans supported Milind Soman and slammed the troll. One of Milind Soman's fans wrote, 'The theory propogated by leftists historians that chitpavan were outsiders is jus sham. Please ignore these idiots.', while another added, 'Oh! Thank God . He didn’t say Nazi'. Another user commented, 'Its because they can't believe an Indian is so damn good looking. Weird way of complementing and reflective of slavish mindset to look at all good things at westerners...sigh'. Check out some more fan tweets below.

ask this guy his sources i won't be surprised is his response is this 🤣🤣🤣🤣🙏 pic.twitter.com/xpEMiNXgED — Tandle Anirudh Rao (@tandle_rao) October 5, 2020

Hi Milind....dont worry about people who say rubbish.....you are an Indian irrespective of any criteria and i am a big fan of your since 16 December and even before — SFF..... (@chandan_modi) October 6, 2020

ignore conspiracy theorists. tell us when we're gonna see u in similar role like this 👇I've watched it 10 times wish to see u in a movie with similar role pic.twitter.com/l7l88Hf0Ov — MemeMaster (@Rohit50780915) October 5, 2020

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar often reply to social media trolls and memes. Recently, Ankita Konwar took to her Instagram handle and shared a post dedicated to Milind. In the caption, she opened up about weird and controversial questions that people ask her about Milind and her relationship.

She penned, 'Questions I hear all the time: “Does he not have a different t-shirt?” “Omg, I see you guys in the same pair of sandals everywhere!” Hmmm... How does it feel to be with a minimalist?'. Check out her Instagram post below and read Ankita's reaction to the questions.

