Milind Soman Reveals He Used To Swim For 65km Every Week To Train For Ultraman Events

Milind Soman has a pretty active social media account that gives fans an insight into his life. He recently shared a bare picture of himself and through social media, he recalled his days when he would go swimming for hours. Milind Soman is an Indian model, actor and fitness enthusiast. The actor is seen in several TV shows,web series, and has also been a part of several Bollywood movies like Bajirao Mastani, Jodi Breakers, Bheja Fry and many more. Take a look at his recent Instagram post below:

Milind Soman's Instagram post

Along with the picture Milind Soman wrote about the new movement he is a part of. The actor is a part of the "Giving Tuesday" movement which unleashes the power of people and organisations to transforms their communities and the world. He also wrote that giving is not about money.

He recalled the time when he used to swim and wrote that there were days when the actor would swim for 65 km every week. Milind Soman generally used the pool to prepare for Ironman and Ultraman events. He further added how grateful he was for those people who kept the pool safe and clean.

Milind Soman's photos in swimming pool

Take a look at some of Milind Soman's swimming pool photos that prove he's a complete water baby.

Apart from running numerous marathons, Milind Soman loves spending time at the pool. As of now, the actor has been spending time at home with his wife and his mother. But in one of Milind Soman's Instagram post, the actor added that once the lockdown ends, he will be heading straight to the pool. On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in Amazon Prime's Four More Shots Please! The actor portrayed the character of a gynaecologist in the web series.

