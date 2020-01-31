Milind Soman Learns To Drive At 54, Proves It's 'never Too Late To Learn Something New'

Milind Soman is known to be one of the most active social media users. Recently, the actor took to his social media account to share a video of himself driving a car. He further revealed that he learned to drive a car at the age of 54. In the caption the actor said that it is never too late to learn something new, and we could not agree more.

Sharing his new accomplishment on Instagram with his fans, Milind Soman captioned the post as: "My new accomplishment! Most people learn at 18, I learnt at 54. Never too late to learn something new.” Soon after, Milind and his wife Ankita Konwar set off on a long drive.

In the video, Ankita Konwar looked excited and she said ,"So, we are here at a really exciting place. Look who is driving. Oh my God! And that's about 100 km an hour. Beautiful, beautiful place. You will get to know really soon."

Watch the video here:

Milind Soman's video an inspiration for all his fans. The comments section of the video was flooded with comments where most of his fans thanked him for the inspiration and the encouragement. The actor drove to Mumbai from Pune and which was later revealed by his wife Ankita. Ankita put up another video and captioned it with: "Okay #pune to #mumbai drive can be quite crazy at times 😝 Like this 👆🏻"

Milind Soman has appeared in films like Bheja Fry, Bajirao Mastani and Chef. He is currently also one of the judges on the popular reality show Supermodel of the Year. The actor tied the knot with Ankita Konwar in the year 2018.

