Milind Soman's Sultry Throwback Photo Sets Temperatures Soaring, Wifey Goes "Hello Lover"

Often dubbed as India’s first male supermodel, Milind Soman is one of the country’s most celebrated style icons. Milind Soman’s TV serial Caption Vyom gave him success in the acting world as well. Currently, the actor is one of India's leading fitness promoters.

He created a new history of success in the Hindi film industry. He had spent 30 years switching between acting and modelling. Milind had to face a few rough patches. However, he is considered one of the country’s most successful style icons. Taking to Instagram, Milind Soman shared a throwback picture from the year 1991. The picture was clicked by Bharat Sikka. The location of the picture is Delhi.

ALSO READ| Milind Soman, Raveena Worried About Mumbai Pollution After Lung Experiment, Tag Thackerays

Have a look at Milind Soman’s throwback picture here:

In this monochrome picture, Milind Soman is seen looking ravishing. The picture features him representing the earthy elements with a masculine pose. It seems that he is in a jungle with trees surrounding him.

Milind Soman is seen gazing sitting on the barren Earth. His picture was much loved by fans but especially by his wife Ankita Konwar. She left a sweet comment on his post.

ALSO READ | Is 'Supermodel Of The Year' Judge Milind Soman Replaced By THIS Rang De Basanti Actor?

Have a look at Ankita Konwar's comment here:

ALSO READ| 'Supermodel Of The Year' Judges Malaika Arora And Milind Soman Get Nostalgic On The Show

On the Professional front

On the work front, Milind Soman is currently a judge of MTV’s Supermodel of the Year. It is an ongoing reality fashion show which airs on MTV India. The show is based on the concept of grooming and training models for the fashion industry. There are ten supermodels who get selected from all over the country who are trained under the guidance of mentors like Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Ujjwala Raut, and Anushka Dandekar.

ALSO READ| Masaba Gupta Interrupts Peacemaker Milind Soman, Pours Her Heart Out To Renee (SPOILERS)

ALSO READ| Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar's Net Worth And Earnings Will Leave You Astonished

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.