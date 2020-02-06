Is 'Supermodel Of The Year' Judge Milind Soman Replaced By THIS Rang De Basanti Actor?

MTV’s brand new show Supermodel of the Year seems to have had a surprising replacement. In the latest clip that has surfaced online, the judge of the show, Milind Soman, seems to have been replaced by somebody else. This replacement is none other than a particular Rang De Basanti actor. Find out more details about this major change in Supermodel of the Year.

Milind Soman replaced in Supermodel of the Year?

Milind Soman is no less than a national crush. He became a household name back in the 90s when he starred in several ad campaigns and movies. Since then, Milind Soman's fans say that he has aged like a fine wine. Milind Soman’s modelling abilities have led him to judge several modelling competitions and beauty pageants. So the model-turned-actor became a natural choice to be a judge on MTV’s Supermodel of the Year.

Several episodes of MTV Supermodel of the Year have already been aired and streamed. During these episodes, Milind Soman judged the show alongside Malaika Arora, Anusha Dandekar, Masaba, and Ujjwala. But now, it seems that Milind Soman has disappeared from the show.

Recently, a clip from Supermodel of the Year surfaced online. In this clip, Milind Soman has been replaced by none other than Kunal Kapoor. Kunal Kapoor gained fame for his role as Aslam in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Rang De Basanti. Kunal Kapoor is not only an actor but has done several modelling gigs as well.

In the clip that has surfaced online from Supermodel of the Year, Kunal Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Masaba are judging a contestant who has been blindfolded and told to walk the ramp. It is still unclear whether Milind Soman has left the show for good or if Kunal Kapoor is making an appearance merely as a guest judge on the show. Until more details are revealed, take a look at this clip from Supermodel of the Year.

Image Courtesy: Milind Soman Instagram, MTV India Instagram

