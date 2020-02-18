Milind Soman Pens Heartwarming Post On Late Father; Says 'Was Able To Make My Peace'

Model-athlete and actor Milind Soman, who has often made headlines for breaking stereotypes, recently shared a heart-touching post. In the caption of the post, Milind Soman explained about the time when his father died and how he dealt with it. Milind further wrote that Alisha Chinai's video Made In India happened in the same year and turned him from a supermodel into something way bigger - a star.

Meanwhile, elaborating on his post, Milind Soman wrote that his father's death left him with a bunch of mixed feelings. His caption read, 'The year 1995 was a very significant year for me in many, many ways. In January that year, my father died, leaving me with a bunch of mixed feelings to sort through, but not much grief. I had never had a great deal of affection for him, which is rather sad when you come to think of it, because he cared deeply for me in his own way'.

Milind Soman also added a few more things and wrote, 'When he had moved out of home five years before he died, I remember feeling nothing but a huge sense of relief; as I sat by his prone form in the ambulance that was taking him to the hospital, I tried to muster up some warm emotion for him, but did not succeed. It was the end of an important and not always happy chapter in my life; fortunately for me, I was able to make my peace with it sooner rather than later. Right on the heels of my father’s passing came the music video. Yup, that video. The one that single-handedly propelled the singer—the pint-sized, sweet-faced, ‘baby doll’ Alisha Chinai—into the stratosphere of musical fame. And turned me from a supermodel into something way bigger—a star. (excerpt ‘Made in India - a memoir)'.

Check out his post:

(Cover Image Courtesy: Milind Soman Instagram)

