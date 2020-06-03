Milind Soman Is Delighted To Workout On The Streets Again; See Pic

Milind Soman recently took to Instagram to share a picture of him and his wife on the streets ever since the first phase of the lockdown has lifted. The duo looked happy as they were striking a pose walking on the streets alone. The duo looks completely adorable in the picture.

In the picture, Milind Sonam can be seen wearing a grey t-shirt and black shorts. He also completed his look with messy hair, spectacles, an olive green coloured mask and a red watch. His wife, Ankita Konwar, can be seen sporting a t-shirt and white and black shorts. She completed the look with her hair tied into a bun, dark blue coloured mask, and a digital watch.

Along with the picture, Milind Soman also expressed his views on how it felt walking on the streets again. He wrote, “First run on the first day of Unlock one!!! When you haven't run for 75 days, you have to take it slow, its unlock one for the body as well, so no matter the level of excitement, control is key! Just a slow 5k enjoying the cool weather, mild drizzle and the lack of traffic and people, feeling F.I.N.E!!! And yes, I pulled the mask down while running and nobody was around!”. Check out the post below.

Also read | Milind Soman Shares Throwback Pics 25 Years Apart, Says 'can't Wait To Be Back Out There'

Fans also went on to praise the actor for how he manages to maintain his fitness even during the tough times. Some fans also said that he is such an inspiration to everyone. Check out a few comments below.

Also read | Milind Soman Uninstalls TikTok, Joins Sonam Wangchuk's 'Boycott Chinese Products' Movement

Milind Soman's lockdown diaries

Milind Soman is currently spending his time at his Mumbai home during the lockdown with his mother Usha Soman and wife Ankita Konwar. Throughout the lockdown, the actor was very involved in social media and posted many posts about his many things. In an earlier interview with a daily, the actor revealed the secrets of maintaining his fitness under lockdown with his family.

He revealed that he climbs stairs as a replacement for running because he is unable to go out and run. He also said that he goes with his mother and wife to the terrace of his building and does some basic exercises. He added that they bond very well, which during the lockdown is necessary for mental health.

Also read | Amrita Rao Follows Milind Soman To Delete TikTok, Tanuj Garg Echoes Sonam Wangchuk's Call

Also read | 'Bored? What's That?' Asks Milind Soman Amid Lockdown, Says 'boredom Is A Choice We Make'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.