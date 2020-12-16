Milind Soman Opens Up On Being Booked By Goa Police, Says He "had No Notice Of Complaint"

A complaint against actor Milind Soman was filed on November 7, 2020, regarding his 'obscene' behaviour on a Goa beach. He was reported to the Goa Police for running completely naked on the beach. Besides, Milind Soman's nude photo on Instagram also landed him in further trouble, as he was charged with the violation of two clauses of the Indian Penal Code, namely Section 294 (Obscene acts and songs) and 67 (Punishment for publishing/transmitting obscene material in electronic form). The picture on Milind Soman's Instagram acted as substantial evidence in the case. Here are some updates about what the actor said on being booked by the Goa Police.

READ | Milind Soman Nails A Different Version Of Push-ups; Fans Say 'You Make It Look So Easy'

Milind Soman's Instagram Post

Milind Soman's nude photo turned out to be a trouble for the actor when he found that it was violating two sections of the IPC. In his recent exclusive chat with PeepingMoon, he revealed that he had no idea about the booking by the Goa Police, as he was completely oblivious to a complaint being filed. He admitted that he had been doing nude photoshoots for many years. The actor revealed that when he first did it, he had appeared in news. He added that even before that, he had done nude photoshoots, which elicited different reactions every single time. He questioned the audiences of what they perceived when seeing a naked man. The actor justified his case by arguing that there is no shame in portraying oneself in the way they were created by God.

READ | Milind Soman's Wife Ankita Konwar Shares No Filter No Makeup Look, Adds Inspiring Caption

On Being Booked by Goa Police

The actor expressed surprise on the approach from Goa Police on the beach. He claimed that he had no knowledge of a complaint being filed. He said that no one had told him about it, and had no news of an official notification either. Following the booking by Goa Police and Milind's reaction, social media audiences bashed the authorities for exhibiting hypocritic behaviour in the case. This was expressed on the grounds of the immediate arrest of actor Poonam Pandey for a nude photoshoot in a similar condition, as mentioned in the same report by PeepingMoon.

READ | Milind Soman's '16 December' Inspired Tweet Has Netizens Rooting For A Sequel

Milind Soman continues to post pictures related to his running routine on his Instagram handle. He shares moments of his daily life and moments from his travel experiences with his wife Ankita Konwar. He mostly shares pictures with the hashtag '#IncredibleIndia' to show fondness of travel spots in India.

READ | Milind Soman Celebrates International Mountain Day With Headstand In Kanchenjunga, Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.