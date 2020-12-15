Milind Soman's Wife Ankita Konwar Shares No Filter No Makeup Look, Adds Inspiring Caption

Ankita Konwar, Milind Soman’s wife, took to her Instagram on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, to share a ‘No Make-Up Picture’ of herself with fans and followers. The fitness enthusiast spoke about her textured skin, tan lines and expressed how she has corrected her thought processes towards beauty standards. Take a look at the post and caption.

Also Read: Milind Soman's Haircut Gives Him A New Look, Fans Call Him 'ageless'; See Pic

Ankita Konwar sends across message of self-love

Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar shared two of her No Make-Up and No Filter pictures on her Instagram. She urges her followers to treat themselves with love and that every person’s uniqueness is what makes them beautiful. Konwar also expressed how she has learned over the years and corrected her perspective of beauty standards. She mentioned how she can see the beauty in everything and every person now.

Also Read: Milind Soman Nails A Different Version Of Push-ups; Fans Say 'You Make It Look So Easy'

She wrote in her caption, ‘Do you love your reflection in the mirror? Honestly, do you look at that reflection lovingly or do you try to find your “flaws”? Here are 2 pictures of me with no makeup, no filters, “flawed”, tanned, authentic and original. Over the years there has been so much learning and processing and correcting my thought process when it comes to “beauty standards”, I have finally arrived at a point where I’ve realised that there’s beauty in everything and everyone. There’s no particular “definition” of beauty. Being happy with yourself, appreciating what you have, understanding your roots and embracing the fact of your authenticity just makes it even more brilliant. Every single person is unique, and that uniqueness makes each one of us particularly beautiful. Please be kind to yourself, treat yourself as a person you love and care for. Shine on you crazy diamond’.

The post has been loved and appreciated by many of Ankita’s fans since she uploaded it. The picture has over 3.8k likes and the comments are full of appreciation for the fitness freak and the caption she has written. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Also Read: Milind Soman And Wife Ankita Mimicking Seagulls By The Beach Is All Things Hilarious

Also Read: Milind Soman Celebrates International Mountain Day With Headstand In Kanchenjunga, Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.