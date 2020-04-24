Milind Soman On Life Post-marriage: ‘I Discuss Every Tiny Thing’ With Ankita

Milind Soman in recent interview reflected on how he changed after his marriage to girlfriend Ankita Konwar. The couple is currently celebrating their second marriage anniversary. Apart from their huge age gap, their frequent trips and tours also make headlines now and then.

Milind Soman talks about life after marriage with Ankita

Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar made headlines when they started dating and eventually got married. Their huge age gap was creating some major headlines. But the couple crossed all of these barriers and are now celebrating the second year of their marriage. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar reportedly climbed 300 floors to celebrate beginning their third year of marriage.

Milind Soman in a recent interview with a media portal talked about his life after marriage. During the interview, the supermodel turned actor was asked about the one major change that happened in his life after marrying Ankita. He replied that the biggest change that has happened in his life after marrying Ankita is the fact that he discusses every single issue with her.

Milind Soman further elaborated and said before getting married, he never asked somebody about doing something nor he did care enough about anybody’s reaction. He also said that he never discussed any issues with his family or even his mother. But now he discusses every issue with Ankita and knows that he now has somebody in his life.

Apart from setting some major couple goals with their love story, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are also fitness freaks. The two are often spotted going out for hikes and also follow a strict fitness regime. The two are often seen motivating their fans to step out and choose a healthier lifestyle.

