Milind Soman Climbs 300 Floors In 135 Minutes, Netizens React; See Post Here

Milind Soman is one of the most popular male models in India. He is also known for completing one of the toughest marathon challenges, The Ironman. Apart from this, he has also made appearances in films and modelling-related shows. He is married to Anikta Konwar, and both of them make an adorable couple.

The couple recently completed their second wedding anniversary. After this Milind Soman took to his Instagram to share a pic of how the couple started the third year of their marriage. Take a look at the post here.

Milind Soman on how he started the third year of his marriage

Milind Soman took to his Instagram on April 23, 2020, and shared a pic of him where his face was covered with a blue mask. In captions, he wrote on how he started his third year of marriage with his wife Ankita Konwar. Take a look at the post here.

In the caption, Milind Soman wrote "Climbed 300 floors yesterday in 135min with @ankita_earthy to celebrate the beginning of the 3rd year of our marriage ( just need an excuse, really 😀 ) today was market day, (also an excuse, as stuff is being delivered ) next on the agenda is THE PLAN .. what to do when the lockdown ends .. the world has changed, we adapt .. but what ? Is a plan even possible ? Maybe a few plans, to cover different scenarios.. What are you guys upto ??????? What's keeping you busy in your head ?????"

Several fans asked how he claimed 300 floors? Here is how he replied to them

One fan asked " @milindrunning bhai burj Khalifa also has 163 floors now whxih building you climbed 🤔" To which Milind replied with laughing emojis. Here how "@gulatiii 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂".

Another fan asked "Sir, Climbed 300 as in ?? Got down too after climbing say 10 floors. Started again ? Is that how u did 300 sir?". To which Milind Soman replied by saying "@shrutishetty2499 yes you only count when you climb not when you are coming down, so its 300 up and 300 down 😁".

