Last Updated:

Milind Soman Questions If COVID-19 Qualify As 'deadly' With Fatality Rate At 1.5%

Milind Soman's Twitter handle saw a new entry by the actor, through which he can be seen wondering about the real nature of the novel COVID-19. Read on

Written By
Ganesh Raheja
Milind Soman

Milind Soman's Twitter handle saw a new entry by the actor, through which he can be seen wondering about the real nature of the novel COVID-19 virus. In the post that can be found below, Soman can be seen asking as to what is the real contributor of the global fatality numbers, with a fatality rate of 1.5 percent if it qualifies as 'deadly'. His latest query in connection to the coronavirus pandemic can be found below as well as on Milind Soman's Twitter handle.

Also Read: Milind Soman, Wife Ankita Finish 'last Long Run' Of 2020, Konwar Pens Message

The tweet:

 

Also Read: Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Reveal Their Next Adventure, Actor Says, 'What A Party'

The tweet that can be seen above received hundreds of responses from the Twitterati. While some Twitter users alleged and implied that the coronavirus pandemic is one of the many moves that is being played by politicians on a global level, while some said that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is a by-product of mass hysteria. Those reactions and many more can be found below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Also Read: Milind Soman Opens Up On Being Booked By Goa Police, Says He "had No Notice Of Complaint"

On the work front, Soman was last seen in Paurashpur, which is a Zee5 original. Paurashpur is essentially a period drama that has themes such as power politics, greed, and standing up to injustice, amongst others. All the episodes of the period epic drama are available for streaming on Zee5.

Also Read: Milind Soman Mimics Sea Birds By The Beach Yet Again In A Rib-tickling Instagram Reel

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT