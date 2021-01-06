Milind Soman Questions If COVID-19 Qualify As 'deadly' With Fatality Rate At 1.5%

Milind Soman's Twitter handle saw a new entry by the actor, through which he can be seen wondering about the real nature of the novel COVID-19 virus. In the post that can be found below, Soman can be seen asking as to what is the real contributor of the global fatality numbers, with a fatality rate of 1.5 percent if it qualifies as 'deadly'. His latest query in connection to the coronavirus pandemic can be found below as well as on Milind Soman's Twitter handle.

The tweet:

With a fatality rate of 1.5 does covid19 still qualify as deadly ? Or is it the fallout of the global panic that was the actual killer ?? — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) January 6, 2021

The tweet that can be seen above received hundreds of responses from the Twitterati. While some Twitter users alleged and implied that the coronavirus pandemic is one of the many moves that is being played by politicians on a global level, while some said that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is a by-product of mass hysteria. Those reactions and many more can be found below.

Obviously global politics ☠️ — Sudhir Mehra (@Sudhir_SMehra) January 6, 2021

fatality is 1.5 because of the global panic.. you won't be able to handle the pile of dead bodies if no lockdown and precaution was taken — Venom (@spirit_of_venom) January 6, 2021

It's less about fatality but more about easy of spread... if large number of population is infected, even fatality as small as 1.5% will result in mass casualties... — Dr. Pradeep Jingar 👨🏻‍⚕️ (@pradeepjingar) January 6, 2021

It's not d fatality rate that is govt is worried about, it's rate of spread that is troublesome,if lakhs of ppl get infected in particular region be it a state or district,& even if 10% needs hospitalization,then our health infra will collapse, it is d major cause behind lockdown — Abinash Bal(ବୁବୁ) (@bubuabinash) January 6, 2021

On the work front, Soman was last seen in Paurashpur, which is a Zee5 original. Paurashpur is essentially a period drama that has themes such as power politics, greed, and standing up to injustice, amongst others. All the episodes of the period epic drama are available for streaming on Zee5.

