Milind Soman Pens A Heart-wrenching Note For His Father-in-law Niranjana Konwar

Captain Vyom actor Milind Soman took to Instagram on February 17, 2021, to share a heartwarming post for his father-in-law, Niranjana Konwar after he passed away. The actor shared a picture of him with Niranjana and penned a note revealing how much he loves and respects him.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Milind Soman shared a candid picture of him and his father-in-law where they are all smiles. In the picture, it looks like Milind and Niranjana are in the middle of a conversation and are all smiles about it. Milind can be seen donning a white kurta, while Niranjana opted for a brownish kurta. One can also notice the well-decorated place in the background.

Along with the picture, the actor penned a note where he went on to talk about how he will always watch over them. He wrote, “Wherever you have gone, it must be to a more beautiful place, and when you are missed, this thought helps the healing in a small way”. He added, “Thank you for everything you gave us. We know you watch over us always, and whatever else may happen, the memories that you have left with us will never fade, the love that we hold in our hearts will never die. O Hari. O Ram”. Take a look at the post below:

Seeing this heart-wrenching post, fans went all out to extend their heartfelt sympathies and prayers for Milind and his family. Some of the fans penned sweet messages and notes for the grieving family, while some went on to pray for the soul of the Niranjana Konwar. One of the users wrote, “Sorry about the loss, all my wishes and prayers are with you and your family”, while the other one wrote, “May his soul Rest in peace”. Take a look at a few comments by fans below.

Apart from him, wife Ankita Konwar also penned a post for her father. She shared a smiling picture of him and wrote a long note revealing how much she is going to miss him. Take a look at the post below.

