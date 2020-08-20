Milind Soman Disagrees With Netizen Saying It's 'dangerous' To Run Barefoot In India

Milind Soman is a fitness freak and loves working out to keep himself fit. The actor, who is quite active on social media, often shares and pictures and videos from workout sessions and running sessions with his fans. Soman earlier took to social media to shut down a netizen saying that it is dangerous to run barefoot in India.

Milind Soman reacts to netizen's comment on barefoot running in India

Milind Soman took to his social media to share a quote for barefoot running. Reacting to his comment, one user said that it is dangerous to run barefoot on Indian roads. He further revealed that he developed a condition after running barefoot for two weeks in India. He also said that Indian roads are 'full of dog poo and garbage' and that barefoot running 'is not for everyone'. The user was also responding to another netizen who asked how much barefoot running he has done in India.

ALSO READ | Milind Soman Asks, ‘What Are The Chances Of COVID-19 Disappearing?’; Compares It With TB

Responding to him, Milind Soman said that he begs to differ. He added that he has run barefoot in many countries and said that Indian roads on average are no dirtier than roads in other countries. Soman further informed the netizen that the certain condition he mentioned is caused by the wrong technique and not by barefoot running or the surface on which a person runs. (IMAGE SOURCE / MILIND SOMAN TWITTER)

ALSO READ | Milind Soman Says Car Manufacturers Should Create Spaces; Advises Them To Go 'electric'

Barefoot runners know that there is more dirt in the mind than filth on the street. — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) August 19, 2020

To be frank, it's really not good to run barefoot on Indian roads or parks. You will end up injuring your sole. You need to be smart enough to know where you can and cannot run barefoot.



Best is brisk walking with comfortable shoes, long term benefits outweigh running. — SVDK (@svdk_vish) August 19, 2020

Milind Soman is often spotted running barefoot in the pictures that he shares from his marathons and runs. The actor earlier took to his social media to share his appreciation for barefoot running. He said those who run barefoot know that the dirt in their mind is more than the dirt on the street. Reacting to his comment, the same user said that it is not good to run barefoot on Indian roads and parks. He further added that one needs to know where it is safe to run barefoot and where it isn't and added a suggestion.

ALSO READ | Milind Soman's Random Acts Of Kindness Include Making Fan Do Push Ups For Selfie; See Pic

ALSO READ | Milind Soman Shares Selfie Donning Head Sock, But Wife Ankita Konwar 'hates It'; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.