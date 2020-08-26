Milind Soman Reveals His Favourite Pull Up Bar In This Shirtless Workout Video; Watch

Milind Soman is undoubtedly one of the fittest celebrities in the entertainment industry. Milind Soman, being a fitness enthusiast, never fails to impress his fans with his workout routines and inspiring captions of his social media posts. He recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video of him working out in nature. Here is a look at Milind Soman’s Instagram video.

Milind Soman about his favourite pull-up bar

Milind Soman took to his Instagram and shared a video of him doing pull-ups. In the video, he is seen working out at the pull-up bar which is surrounded by the trees. A shirtless Milind Soman is performing pull-ups with ease in the video. See the video posted by Milind Soman here.

Milind Soman's Instagram video

Also Read | Milind Soman Asks, ‘What Are The Chances Of COVID-19 Disappearing?’; Compares It With TB

Also Read | Milind Soman Says Car Manufacturers Should Create Spaces; Advises Them To Go 'electric'

Along with the video, Milind Soman also posted a long caption to talk about his workout and the place where he is doing pull-ups. In the caption, Milind Soman mentioned that he feels glad to be able to get out of the city every week now and especially to this place. He further added that trees are his favourite beings on the planet and he also loves the Japanese concept of Shinrin Yoku or forest bathing.

Talking about the place in the video and the pull-up bar, Milind Soman said, “Out of all the pull-up bars in the world, this has got to be my favourite, right outside the front door of ‘Idam na mama‘ðŸ˜€” He also tagged his wife Ankita Konwar in the post. In the same Instagram post, Milind Soman also posted a shirtless mirror selfie.

Also Read | Milind Soman Shares Pic Of 13-year-old Him, Boasts About His Jawline & Thanks His 'genes'

Also Read | Milind Soman Disagrees With Netizen Saying It's 'dangerous' To Run Barefoot In India

Fans react on Milind Soman's video

As he shared the post on his Instagram, a lot of his fans took the comments section by storm. Several fans praised him for being so fit while others wondered about the exact location of this place. One user wrote, “I hope I'll look like you when I'll be 54 ðŸ˜”. His wife Ankita Konwar also commented by saying, "Favourite things in one frame ðŸ˜â¤ï¸" Here is a look at some of the comments on Milind Soman’s Instagram post.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.