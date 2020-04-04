Milind Soman's Wife Ankita Exercises With His Mother, Calls Her An 'inspiration'; Watch

The supermodel Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar’s passion for fitness is widely known. Amid lockdown, Ankita has been sharing different workout videos on her social media. Ankita Konwar recently shared a video where she is seen exercising with Milind Soman’s mother.

Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar shared a video with Milind Soman's mother where they are seen exercising together. The duo is seen working out on the terrace as they run from one end of the terrace to another. Interestingly, while Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar was working out wearing floaters and activewear, Milind Soman's mother was seen working out bare feet in saree. The fitness enthusiast added a beautiful caption to the post where she said that if she lives to be 80 someday, she wants to be as fit as her mother-in-law. She wrote, “In all of living, have much fun and laughter. Life is to be enjoyed, not just endured - #gordonbhinckley. If I live to be 80 someday, my only wish is to approach it as fit as you are. May you inspire many more ❤️”

Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar in 2018. Amid lockdown, they have been spending time with their family in Mumbai. Ankita Konwar is often seen updating her fans with her workout videos and also how she is busy spending time with beau Milind Soman. In the recent past, she shared a picture, where Milind Soman was seen carrying her in his arms. It was an adorable picture with a sweet caption where she said, "I like this guy".

