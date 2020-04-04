The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Milind Soman's Wife Ankita Exercises With His Mother, Calls Her An 'inspiration'; Watch

Bollywood News

Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar has been quite dedicated to fitness. Recently, she shared a video of the model's mom exercising with her. See video

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
milind soman

The supermodel Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar’s passion for fitness is widely known. Amid lockdown, Ankita has been sharing different workout videos on her social media. Ankita Konwar recently shared a video where she is seen exercising with Milind Soman’s mother.

Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar shared a video with Milind Soman's mother where they are seen exercising together. The duo is seen working out on the terrace as they run from one end of the terrace to another. Interestingly, while Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar was working out wearing floaters and activewear, Milind Soman's mother was seen working out bare feet in saree. The fitness enthusiast added a beautiful caption to the post where she said that if she lives to be 80 someday, she wants to be as fit as her mother-in-law. She wrote, “In all of living, have much fun and laughter. Life is to be enjoyed, not just endured - #gordonbhinckley. If I live to be 80 someday, my only wish is to approach it as fit as you are. May you inspire many more ❤️”

Also Read| Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman's social media PDA will make you go 'Aww'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@ankita_earthy) on

Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar in 2018. Amid lockdown, they have been spending time with their family in Mumbai. Ankita Konwar is often seen updating her fans with her workout videos and also how she is busy spending time with beau Milind Soman. In the recent past, she shared a picture, where Milind Soman was seen carrying her in his arms. It was an adorable picture with a sweet caption where she said, "I like this guy". 

Also Read| Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar love running together, these videos are proof!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@ankita_earthy) on

Also Read| Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar shares throwback pictures during social distancing

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@ankita_earthy) on

Also Read| Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar croons Adele's song 'Someone Like You'; watch

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
MP MAN TEST POSITIVE
China
CHINA DENIES "RELIGIOUS PRISONERS'
COVID-19
RAM VILAS PASWAN THANKS FCI WORKERS
Athawale
ATHAWALE PENS COVID AWARENESS POEM
Shekhar Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, others back PM Modi's '9 mins' COVID appeal
B-TOWN PRAISES PM'S '9 MINS' APPEAL
Hrithik
'IMPERATIVE TO BUST MYTHS': HRITHIK