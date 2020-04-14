Milind Soman Shares Wife's 'many Ways To Break An Egg' On The Happy Day Of Rangoli Bihu

Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar time and again shell out major couple goals. Now that everyone is quarantining at home, the couple also decided to celebrate their festival at home. On April 13, the duo took to their social media handles to share glimpses of their Rongali Bihu celebration in Mumbai.

Ankita Konwar hails from Assam and this time, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she was missing her family in Guwahati. Milind Soman brightened up her day with a small egg fight which is a part of Rongali Bihu celebrations. Taking to his Instagram feed, Milind Soman shared an endearing picture of himself with Ankita in which the duo can be seen playing egg fight. And not to miss, that the cute moment between the two was captured by none other than Milind Soman's mother- Usha Soman. Take a look.

Ankita Konwar has shared a boomerang of the same on her social media feed and said, "Today is the New Year’s Day in Assam. I know there’s not much celebrations happening right now considering the situation but I miss all of it! I LOVE the sound of #pepa and #gagana as much as I love my culture. Well, it’s quite evident from my post that some major missing happening here. These are difficult times, let’s count our blessings. Milind tried cheering me up with an egg fight & I won btw."

