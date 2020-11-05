Kavita Kaushik Reveals The Reason She Likes Twitter, And It's Related To Milind Soman

Kavita Kaushik recently took to her Twitter handle to repost a picture of Milind Soman. The photo features Milind Soman wearing nothing at all, running on a beach. Kavita mentioned in her tweet that Milind Soman's nude photo was the reason she liked Twitter. Take a look at her post:

Kavita Kaushik's Twitter repost-

Now this is why I like Twitter! https://t.co/aeTk8TsHLR — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) November 4, 2020

Also read: Ankita Konwar Shares Best Moments From Husband Milind Soman's Birthday Celebrations In Goa

Milind Soman had shared the picture to celebrate his 55th birthday on Wednesday. His wife Ankita Konwar clicked the picture. He had captioned the post wishing himself a happy birthday, while also adding that he was 55 and he was running. Ankita had also shared photos of the two from the beach to wish her husband. Wishing him a happy birthday, she had said how much she loved him with the pictures. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got hitched in 2018 after four years of dating.

Milind Soman's nude photo -

Happy birthday to me 😀

.

.

.

55 and running ! 📷 @5Earthy pic.twitter.com/TGoLFQxmui — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) November 4, 2020

Also read: Kavita Kaushik Calls The Authorities On A Man Who Sent Her Inappropriate Images

Ankita Konwar's post on Milind Soman's birthday

About Kavita Kaushik

Kavita Kaushik made her TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's daily soap Kutumb. She is well known for her role of Chandramukhi Chautala on SAB TV’s show F.I.R. She also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye and was one of the participants in the eighth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. In 2019, Kavita was seen in Mindo Taseeldarni. The film is about a middle-aged man who lies about having an affair with a woman named Mindo Taseeldarni to evade marriage. However, he finds out that the woman he likes is also named Mindo Taseeldarni. Kavita played the lead role of the woman Mindo Taseeldarni in this movie. In 2020, Kavita was recently a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss 14 but was evicted within a week due to a fight.

Also read: Kavita Kaushik Completes 200 Hours Of Yoga Teacher Training; Flaunts Ceritifcate

Milind Soman, a supermodel, became famous after his appearance in Alisha Chinai's hit song Made In India in the year 1995. He was also seen in movies like Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Chef, and Bajirao Mastani. Milind Soman regularly shares videos of him working out and also shares fitness tips on social media, encouraging his followers to maintain a fit and healthy lifestyle.

Also read: Kavita Kaushik Denies Rumours Of Participating In 'Bigg Boss', Says 'don't Believe This'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.