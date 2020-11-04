US Elections 2020: Leonardo DiCaprio Urges Fans To Vote, Says 'every Vote Counts'

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio recently took to Instagram to encourage his fans to vote in the US Presidential Elections 2020. He mentioned in his post that 'every American counts'. Take a look at his post and see how fans responded to the same:

Also Read | US Elections 2020: John Oliver opens up about voting, says 'I nearly burst into tears'

2020 Election update

Also Read | US Elections 2020: Glenn Close imitates Donald Trump & his eating habits in voting PSA

In the post uploaded by the actor, fans can spot two pictures. In the first post, fans can see a black and white picture of American citizens lining up outside polling booths. The picture also had the quote: 'Every American counts. Count every vote'.

In the next picture, fans could see a similar scenario with another quote. The picture read - '102 million votes were cast before November 3rd. We must count every vote.'. The post seemed to not only encourage citizens to vote but also to make sure that the voting committee counted each and every vote by the citizens. This is one of the many posts by the actor encouraging US citizens to vote.

Also Read | US Elections 2020: Bernie Sanders calls for poll reforms to prevent voter suppression

Many fans and admirers of the actor liked and commented on the post. Most fans admired the actor's attempt to push people into voting. One fan added that they were on their way to vote and other fans added that they had already voted. Take a look at the comments on the post:

Pic Credit: Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram

Also Read | US Elections 2020: Selena Gomez urges fans to cast their votes, says "your voice matters"

US Elections 2020 results will be announced today. Everywhere in the US and the world, people come together to see who wins in the election. Other celebs have also taken to Instagram and other social media sites to ask people to vote.

Your Vote Matters - Leonardo DiCaprio

In another post, the actor can be seen teaming up with Global Citizen while he asks people to go out and vote. Leonardo added that no matter the skin colour, orientation, sex, religious preference or that it was someone's '1st, 2nd or 21st' time voting, everyone must still go out and vote. Many fans supported the actor. Leonardo DiCaprio has been very vocal in stating his support when it comes to voting but has not yet endorsed any side.

Promo Pic Credit: Leonardo DiCaprio & Leonardo DiCaprio (fan account)'s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.