Daily Ent Recap Nov 7: Milind Soman Booked For Running Nude On Goa Beach And Other News

Various incidents took place today on November 7, 2020, in the entertainment industry. From Milind Soman being booked for sharing an obscene photo of himself to Bobby Deol's Ashram getting fake legal notices, many celebrities made headlines today. Here is a quick recap of what happened today in the entertainment industry.

Milind Soman booked for running nude on Goa beach and sharing photos

Milind Soman, on his birthday, shared a photo of himself running naked on a Goa beach. He was recently booked under IPC Sec 294 (Obscene acts and songs) and Sec 67 (Punishment for publishing/transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of IT Act by the South Goa Police. The actor's photo went viral all over the internet.

Case registered against model-actor-fitness promoter Milind Soman, under IPC Sec 294 (Obscene acts and songs) & Sec 67 (Punishment for publishing/transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of IT Act for his social media post where he was seen sprinting naked at a Goa beach pic.twitter.com/MJq3o6y1rz — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2020

Bobby Deol's Ashram gets fake legal notice from Karni Sena

Bobby Deol's Ashram had recently received a notice from the Rajput group Karni Sena. Turns out the legal notice that director Prakash Jha received was fake. The legal notice read that the series hurt the sentiments of the Hindu religion. The Maharashtra division of Karni Sena clarified the same on their official Twitter page. They wrote that they haven't opposed anything against the series. They also mentioned that they're investigating that who used their name for sending fake legal notice.

Johnny Depp asked to step down from Fantastic Beasts' next film

Johnny Depp shared a written note today on his social media as he lost his case against the U.K. tabloid The Sun for calling him a “wife beater". In the note, he wrote that he was asked to step down from the role of Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. He added that he respected their decision that decided to resign himself. Take a look at his note:

Tiger Shroff's Ganpat to star Nora Fatehi and Nupur Sanon

According to the reports of Bollywood Hungama, Tiger Shroff's movie Ganpat will be directed by Vikas Bahl. It will portray Tiger Shroff in a bold and dynamic role of a boxer from Mumbai. It also mentioned that Nupur Sanon will be playing the female lead and Nora Fatehi will be playing the second female lead in the film. They added that Nora won't be seen in an item number but has a full-fledged role in the feature film.

Abhishek Bachchan clarified that they will not be hosting a Diwali party this year

Abhishekh Bachchan opened up about the Diwali plans of the Bachchans. Every year, the Bachchan's host a Diwali bash at their place. However, Abhishek Bachchan revealed that this year they will not be having any plans. He mentioned the two reasons for the same. He said that since they lost one of their family members this year, it won't be right to celebrate the festival. He also added that in these COVID-19 times, it won't be safe to host any party and call anyone over.

